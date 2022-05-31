Man Horrified by Mom and Son Who 'Act Like a Married Couple'

When does the relationship between parent and child go too far?

The relationship between a mother and child is a special and intimate bond . This is a relationship like no other, and in healthy circumstances can last a lifetime.

With that said, not all relationships between parents and children are healthy. Some children may choose to cut contact with their parents , while others may be so attached and dependent on their parents that they never truly grow up. Whichever the scenario, neither of these situations is considered healthy in the long run.

This sort of reality was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man tells the honest truth about how his brother and mom act like a married couple, and for that reason, his brother may not be the best romantic partner.

A Reddit post published on May 26th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,500 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a 25-year-old brother who has always been a mama's boy. With that said, the brother also has a girlfriend, and in a moment of brutal honesty, the author tells the girlfriend the realities of what her future may look like.

The author adds that he is currently 38 and is the oldest of four children, and his parents divorced when he was just 15. He initially moved in with his father, and his two middle siblings followed along not long after, but the youngest brother always decided to live with the mother instead.

He adds this context because he wants to highlight that his youngest brother has always been a mama's boy, and his brother never left their mom's side, even afterl he turned 18. Even at that point, the brother rejected his best university offers in order to stay close to their mom. The author adds that ever since then the brother has been taking care of their mother, and says that they act like a married couple.

For this reason, the author was pleasantly surprised when he found out that his brother had a new girlfriend. However, shortly after the introduction, the girlfriend asked if she could meet up with the author. When they met, she demanded how he could leave his mother and abandon his siblings, and basically 'betray his family' following the divorce.

Mothers play a significant role in their sons' lives.

Whether it's for better or worse, men are greatly influenced by their most significant maternal figure . However, men who remain significantly attached to their mothers, even into adulthood, are more likely to suffer from mental health issues that can greatly impact their ability to maintain healthy partnerships with romantic interests.

It was then that the author was brutally honest about the realities of the divorce, and he made the comment that his brother would always choose his mom first, and that the girlfriend should get used to that. When the author asked what their future plans looked like, the girlfriend then realized that every future plan involved her boyfriend's mother as well.

A few days later, the author's little brother showed up at his front door, drunk, and yelled at the author saying he ‘made the couple break up’, and that their mom was right and the author was ‘nothing but a homewrecker’. The author then called the police and his brother spent the night in jail.

What do you think? Was the author out of line for saying what he did about his brother's relationship with their mom, even though the girlfriend asked for clarification? Or was the author doing the girlfriend a favor by helping connect some dots about what the reality of her future would look like if she stayed with his little brother?