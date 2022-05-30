Father Ruins Suit of Son Before Big Job Interview

When does a prank go too far?

Pranks can be a contentious issue. A prank is meant to be done in good fun , and ultimately should be something that everyone involved can laugh about in the end.

With that said, not everyone is a fan of pranks, and even a survey found that only 46% of respondents thought that April Fool's Day pranks were amusing, while another 41% found them incredibly annoying.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a son becomes furious with his father for pulling a prank on him right before a job interview, and says some pretty unsavory things because of it.

A Reddit post published on May 26th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,200 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his father loves to pull pranks, and has been pulling them on the author and his family for years. The pranks started out as silly things like fake spiders and roaches, but since then the father has started to take things too far.

Some of the more recent pranks have become destructive, including the father putting whipped cream in his son's shoes, hiding his clothing and even interfering with his dietary restrictions.

The family started to become quite upset with the father, and so he stopped feeling pranks for some time. The author even admits that he didn't want to be around his dad very much because of the pranks.

With that said, the author had job interviews lined up all week, because he was going to graduate soon and was looking for full-time employment. He even purchased a whole suit and tie to look extra professional for his interviews. With that said, as the son was leaving for an interview his father asked him to take groceries out of the car, and the author agreed to help. However, what he got in return for being helpful was a nasty surprise.

What is the difference between harmless pranks and legitimate bullying?

Pranks ultimately should aim to be humorous and make people laugh, however, if a prank is interfering with a person's well-being or sabotaging them in some way it can more appropriately be described as bullying .

As the author was walking back into the house with the groceries, his father dropped a water balloon down on him from the window, soaking him from head to toe. The author became even angrier when he looked up only to find that his father was laughing and recording him with his phone, telling his son ‘not to get mad’ because he could use one of his father's shirts for the interview.

Though the author didn't cuss or swear at his father, he did tell him quite firmly that the father's pranks were the reason that he wouldn't hear from his son after the author moved out. Since then, the father hasn't spoken to his son, and the author's mother said that his father is very upset because he 'hurt his feelings when he was just trying to have fun'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within his right to say what he did, and shed light on the seriousness of how much the pranks were sabotaging his life and damaging his relationship with his dad? Or did the author cross the line by insinuating that he wouldn't speak to his father after he moved out due to the constant pranking?