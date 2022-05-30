Woman Steals Baby Formula from Cart of Hoarding Couple

Is it ever justifiable to stock-pile products to the point of denying access to others?

Just coming out of a global pandemic, there were a lot of people who are hoping that we would have some time to recover and get our footing back in the economy. However, other global issues have come up resulting in shortages in certain supplies , one of the most notable recently being baby formula.

There are many reasons why a couple may use baby formula to feed their child rather than nursing the child with milk from the mother's body. For one, there may be an inability to produce milk , while others may just make the conscious decision to use formula instead. Regardless, this is a product that is required for the survival of infant children, and the shortage of it has been incredibly stressful for parents who feed with formula.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman admits to stealing some containers of formula from the cart of another couple who had cleared the entire shelf before she could secure some for herself.

A Reddit post published on May 20th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is a new mother as of this month, and she's had a real struggle finding formula. She adds the context that her newborn is on a specific and sensitive brand of formula, for the reason that she was unable to produce enough milk to nurse him herself.

The author states that she recently drove 2 hours to a location outside of her city to buy the specific brand of baby formula that she needed, just to show how desperate she has been. She laments that the shortage has been so exhausting and stressful that when she saw that her local store had stock she rushed over to purchase some.

Upon arriving, she noticed that an older couple was taking formula off of the shelf. Because the aisle was small, the author waited patiently for her turn, only to realize that the couple was clearing the shelf entirely and placing 40 cans of formula into their cart.

The woman went on to ask them if she could have four cans for her own newborn, but the couple just glared at her and walked away. When she told them they had no right to take all of the formula for themselves, they simply told her that they got there first and had twins to feed.

The national formula shortage has been incredibly stressful on parents.

The shortage came about because a massive supplier in the US had a recall on several of their brands. Thankfully, as of May 16th, an agreement has been reached to allow that company to resume production, which has been halted since February. So it is expected that we will soon see the shortage come to an end

In her stress and frustration, the author cut in front of the couple and grabbed a few cans from their cart. She didn't see it as stealing since they hadn't paid for the product yet. She was determined to ensure that she got enough formula to be able to feed her child. The couple called her ‘seflish’, as well as other unsavory names.

A manager soon came over to confront the group, and he explained to the author that there was a limit anyways so the couple wouldn't have been able to buy all the formula they had in their cart, but the author is still wondering if she was justified to take the action that she did to secure the formula regardless.

What do you think? Did the author do what she needed to do to feed her child? Or was she out of line in the sense that it was a first come first served basis, and the other couple got their formula fair and square?