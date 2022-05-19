Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Gillian Sisley

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpiRL_0filmuIT00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.

A parent wants to be there for their kids. So of course, the idea of not being around to offer the best care is a terrifying prospect. And it may not just be scary for the parents themselves, but also for loved ones who want to protect the children too.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman tells her brother that he should give her his newborn child, all because the baby's mother is legally deaf.

A Reddit post published on May 17th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 811 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his sister and brother-in-law adopted five children from five different countries, however, the brother-in-law recently passed away. The author has done his best to be as supportive as he can following the emotional aftermath.

With that said, the author himself has just had his first child with his wife. He clarifies that his wife Rosa is deaf and wears a cochlear implant, and his sister Emily isn't always the most politically correct when it comes to addressing Rosa's hearing impairment.

The author states that his sister will often ask invasive questions about Rosa’s deafness, and while his wife tries to be patient and understanding, the questions can still get uncomfortable while they're trying to educate the sister. After a difficult birth, Rosa invited the author's sister over for a "girls day" without kids and meant for relaxation, however, the day turned into exactly the opposite of what was intended.

Disabilities are common, and they don't make a person any less capable of being a good parent.

It's estimated that over 60 million adults in the US live with some form of disability, affecting 1 in 4 adults. While there are many biases or ableist beliefs projected onto those who live with disabilities, they are still whole people worthy of living full lives, and are absolutely capable of doing just about what anyone else can do, with some modifications.

The author states that his sister arrived at the house early, and very soon afterward she started to insinuate that it must be very hard for Rosa to ‘be a mother considering what she's gone through’. When the couple showed that they were confused by the sister's words, Emily then clarified by saying, "You should give the baby to someone who can take care of it better. Someone who doesn't have physical limitations" and gestured to herself.

The author was immediately furious after hearing this comment, and told Emily to leave right away and banned her from ever being in his house again.

What do you think? Does the sister Emily have a point, and she would make a better mother for the author's baby than Rosa could? Or is the sister just an ableist, and needs to take a good hard look at herself and her ignorant beliefs?

# Pregnancy# Disability# Parents# Children# Social Media

