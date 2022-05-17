Dad Refuses to Accept Unborn Baby Girl

Gillian Sisley

How much does gender matter when it comes to a child?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yMUm_0fhUKMx900
Photo by Tony Luginsland on Unsplash

Bringing a child into the world is meant to be a joyous occasion, and with over 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's something that a lot of people get to experience, and a lot of loved ones get to celebrate.

However, some people may have a preference of what type of child they'd like to have. For example, a couple may prefer to have one gender of child over the other. Regardless of what that looks like, generally a parent is just grateful to have a healthy and happy baby once they finally arrive.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father-to-be throws a massive temper tantrum at the gender reveal party of his unborn child when he doesn't get the outcome he wanted.

How much does gender matter when it comes to a child?

A Reddit post published on May 15th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,900 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by saying that her sister is pregnant, and there was recently a gender reveal party held for her pregnant sister and her brother-in-law. However, things didn't go quite as planned.

The author confirms that the party was going fine, up until it was revealed that the gender of their baby was a girl rather than a boy. The brother-in-law got so disappointed that he sat in the corner and stewed in his own anger. Obviously, everyone at the party was uncomfortable after that, and the author's sister was very distraught by her husband's reaction.

When the author asked her brother-in-law what was going on, he replied, “Really? Obviously I don't want a daughter, I wanted a son." She then proceeded to tell him to stop throwing a tantrum and think about his wife's feelings, and he became even angrier.

Gender reveal parties are all the rage, but they can quickly backfire.

While gender reveal parties are quite popular today, they have led to notable injuries and catastrophes. Many remember that it was a gender reveal party that caused one of the most dramatic forest fires that California had ever seen. The couple responsible for the fires, which killed one firefighter and injured two others, resulted in over 89 square kilometers of affected land and roughly $8 million in damages.

The dad didn't respond well to his sister-in-law telling him to buck up, and he lashed out at her in response to what she said. She told him more firmly that if he was planning on raising a child in a few months, he ‘better stop acting like one himself’.

She then left the party soon after telling her brother-in-law to grow up, and she was later contacted by her sister who scolded her for intervening. The sister told her that she should have ‘just left him be’, rather than making the situation worse.

What do you think? Was the author justified in saying something to her brother-in-law, and standing up for her unborn niece? Or was it none of the author's business, and she should have just left him be like her sister said?

