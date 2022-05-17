Man Refuses to Pay College Tuition for Niece After Cruel Comments

Should anyone ever be responsible for funding someone else’s education?

Student debt is a reality that most young people know all too well. With the rising costs of education in the United States , it's quite common for most young people to have an average of $39,000 in student debt .

With that said, other young people are also very lucky and privileged to have family members who are willing to pay for their education . This is not overly common, but some family may feel generous enough to fund college for their loved ones.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an uncle takes back his offer to fund his niece's college education after he overhears her and other family making disparaging comments about himself and his ex-wife.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his ex-wife separated 5 years before. Since then, he visits his mother's home every weekend, where his sister also lives with her 13-year-old daughter, his niece. His brother-in-law passed away some time ago, and he has considered his niece ‘like a daughter to him’ ever since.

The author was there recently, and was heading downstairs to get a drink when he overheard a conversation between his sister, his mother, and his niece. His sister was saying that the author's ex-wife was now expecting a baby with her new husband, which took him by surprise.

The 13-year-old niece then reacted to the news by saying something along the lines of ‘I told you so’, explaining that she always assumed her uncle was ‘the problem’ for not being able to have a baby. She included that she thought he was too afraid to admit to having 'fragile masculinity'.

The author was stunned when he heard this, but that wasn't all that was said. The niece then added salt to the wound by stating that his ex-wife was 'smart to get a divorce before it was too late'. The author then went upstairs to his room, shut the door and stayed there for a long time, feeling quite upset.

Infertility is more common than people realize.

Infertility is characterized as someone trying to get pregnant for over a year, and has been unsuccessful or cannot carry a pregnancy to term. Data shows that about 1 in 5 women in the United States struggle with infertility.

At dinner later that night, people asked what was wrong and he admitted that he had overheard the conversation, and what his niece said about him. His sister tried to backtrack and brush off her daughter's words, but the author didn't feel anyone was being sincere.

He later texted his sister to let her know that he would no longer be funding his niece's college education. The sister tried to convince him not to pull funding, but he wouldn't budge and made it clear that he didn't feel comfortable being in the same room with his family members who blamed him for infertility problems that both he and his wife were struggling with at the time.

What do you think? Did the author overreact, and should consider more carefully whether or not to pull funding from his niece's college education? Or does it sound like, from the conversation he overheard, that his niece and sister are unthoughtful and greedy, and they deserve exactly what they got?