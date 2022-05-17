Man Asks for Ex-Wife in Hospital Instead of Current Wife

Is there ever a situation in which a husband should choose his ex-wife over his current one?

Divorce is difficult for everyone. It's tough to come to terms with the fact that your marriage is over, and despite trying the hardest you could , not being able to save it. This can come with some leftover trauma in the wake of the separation .

It's estimated that about 650,000 divorces are finalized in the US each year, meaning that this difficult experience isn't one that is at all uncommon in US society.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man ends up in the hospital and requests for his ex-wife to care for him, rather than his current wife.

has gone viral with 11,000 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her mother-in-law called her saying that her husband was 'almost dying', and so she quickly drove to the hospital. When she got there, doctors told her that he was asking for his ex-wife rather than her, and that they had to sedate him because he was agitated that his ex-wife wasn't there.

The wife didn't think too much of this, as her husband had been in a car accident and he probably wasn't feeling like himself. But doctors confirmed to the wife that he had fractured his legs and had a slight arm fracture, but otherwise there weren't any serious injuries.

The more the author thought about it, the more bothered she became, especially because her husband hadn’t been on any drugs or had any head trauma due to the crash. When they were later at home, she asked why her husband why asked for his ex-wife instead of her at the hospital and he didn't respond well to the question.

You don't stop caring about someone just because you're divorced.

There are a lot of reasons why people separate, and it doesn't always mean that they stopped loving the person . It can often just mean that they weren't a good fit together , and they were better off being separated.

The husband immediately started yelling at his wife, telling her that she doesn't know what it feels like to be in such a compromising position, and that she should be ashamed of herself for 'making his misery all about her'.

He also went on to say that she doesn't understand the 'dynamic' between himself and his ex-wife, and ordered her to stop bringing it up because it ‘wasn't about her’. He also said that he was allowed to ask for his ex-wife whenever he wanted because he was hurt and she was 'good at calming him down'.

What do you think? Was the wife justified in asking some questions after her husband asked for his ex-wife rather than her when he was in an accident? Or should she have just let it go, and needs to appreciate that he was scared and in a compromising position, so she shouldn't put much weight into anything that he said at the time?