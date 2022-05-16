Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?

A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married . It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.

But one of the things that can most certainly ruin a wedding day is a guest who is behaving in a way that is unreasonable or entitled, expecting some sort of special treatment even though it's not their day.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride publicly humiliates one of her guests for throwing multiple temper tantrums on the day of the wedding.

A Reddit post published on May 12th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 19,900 upvotes and 850 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has three brothers and no sisters. Her recent wedding was a traditional Indian wedding, so there were certain ceremonies that had to be done that female relatives were part of. Because the author has no sisters, her cousins stepped in for her.

With that said, she adds that her family has a relationship full of tension due to some stupid fights that have happened over the years. Her 18-year-old cousin in particular is very shy, and most of her older cousins are protective of the 18-year-old because she's young.

However, the fiancée of one of the cousins is known to like being the center of attention, even though she's already been told what her duties would be on the day of the ceremony. With that said, during one of the ceremonies, a female relative is supposed to sit behind the bride to take care of her. The bride had told her younger cousin that she could be the one to be involved, but when the moment came, the entitled fiancée took the spot instead.

The author was confused about what was going on, but after the ceremony, her younger cousin said that the fiancée had 'scolded' her and yelled at her, telling her that she was 'too young and didn't know anything'. The fiancée ultimately forced the cousin to sit with the other guests while she took her spot behind the bride. When the bride heard this, she was absolutely furious.

Weddings are meant to be special.

While the purpose of a wedding is to celebrate the union of two people, some can't help but use the opportunity to create drama or make everything about themselves . Experts advise that brides set clear boundaries, and don't let themselves be mistreated by entitled guests on their special day.

The author ultimately sat her cousin's fiancée down and told her she had no right to do what she did. She scolded the fiancée for taking what was meant to be a special moment to share with her younger cousin, and making it all about herself. After that conversation, the fiancée refused to come to any of the other ceremonies the next day. Now her cousin's family is saying a lot of negative things about the bride, because she confronted her cousin's fiancée about her behavior.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within her right to call out the fiancée for bullying her younger cousin, and making the day about herself rather than the bride and family? Or should the bride have just said nothing, and not made a deal about things to keep the peace for the remainder of the celebration?