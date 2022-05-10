Woman Demands Nursing Milk from New Mother

Gillian Sisley

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the milk a mother produces with her own body?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dKzu_0fZVheWp00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Pregnancy takes a heck of a toll on a woman's body. There are hormonal changes, physical discomfort, and lots of things have to adapt so that a mother can care for her kid. One of those changes is that a mother's body allows for her to nurse a child.

With that said, not every mother finds nursing easy, and not every body adapts to the requirements of nursing a child. Whether it's low milk production or the physical and mentally taxing realities of nursing a baby, it can be a challenge for some.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mother is caught off guard when her sister demands that she give her her milk, despite the author's low milk production.

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the milk a mother produces with her own body?

A Reddit post published on May 9th, reported on by Amanda Spence from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,400 upvotes in 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently had a new baby, who she is currently nursing. With that said, her sister is also pregnant and is due to give birth soon. In general, everyone has been happy so far.

All was going well, until the author's sister made a very bizarre request. The author clarifies that she's been pumping in order to nurse her baby, as she's had some difficulties with nursing straight from her body. She adds that pumping is really uncomfortable and unpleasant for her, and creates a surge of negative hormones when she has to do it. But she does it regardless, for her baby.

She also clarifies that her sister has had trouble conceiving, but she's now 6 months pregnant and is going to have a little girl. With that said, the author's sister asked if she would give her some of her milk so that the sister could make soap for her baby. The sister has sensitive skin, and she's worried that her daughter will inherit that same condition, and soap made from nursing milk is meant to be the best for newborns.

What are the benefits of nursing milk?

The CDC states that nursing is the best way to feed a child, as the milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants. It can reduce their risk of health conditions, as well as reduce the possibility of obesity, asthma, diabetes, and other things.

The author concludes her post by saying that she tends to avoid confrontation, so she waited a few days before denying her sister's request to give her some of her milk. She pointed out that she has difficulty producing, and that she needs the milk in order to feed her baby.

The sister was immediately furious, accusing the author of being 'selfish and unsupportive' with her 'miracle pregnancy', as she had had trouble conceiving before now.

What do you think? Is the author being selfish and inconsiderate by not agreeing to give her sister some of the milk she uses to feed her child? Or is the author completely justified to deny this request, as it is something that her own body produces, and because she already has difficulty with production?

# Pregnancy# Parents# Children# Parenting# Social Media

Comments / 153

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

59595 followers

