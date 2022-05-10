Mother-in-Law Caught in Trap to Expose Manipulation and Lies

When do in-laws cross the line with their intrusive behavior?

It's no secret that having in-laws can be a tricky business . For one thing, a person chooses the spouse they want to marry, but their family comes along as a package deal as well. A lot of people have pretty strained relationships with their in-laws.

And for valid reasons too, according to science. Research studies have shown that intrusive in-laws can be incredibly detrimental to a person's marriage, increasing the risk of divorce from their spouse by 20% .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a deceitful mother-in-law gets caught in a lie to frame her daughter-in-law, and then behaves as if she were wronged when exposed.

When do in-laws cross the line with their intrusive behavior?

A Reddit post published on May 5th, reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek , has gone viral with 21,100 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her husband was unfortunately in a car accident the week before, and thus had to stay in the hospital with a broken leg. He's been cared for by his wife and his mother, however, the author does not get along with her mother-in-law at all.

Not only that, but the mother-in-law is quite unkind to the author. She will often make comments and mistreat her, and when the wife goes to her husband to tell him what's happening, he doesn't believe her when she says that his mom is being cruel.

The author's husband then began to complaining about how bad the hospital food was, and he requested that his wife make him a home cooked meal of steak. The wife was fine to do this, but when she went out into the hallway her mother-in-law followed her and insisted that the author must be so tired, and that she, the mother-in-law, would make the steak instead.

The author asked if she was sure, and the mother-in-law confirmed but she was happy to cook a steak dinner for her son. With that said, upon their most recent visit, neither of them showed up with the steak dinner. The author swore that the mother-in-law stated she was going to make it, but the husband refused to believe it, and the mother-in-law acted confused as if she didn’t know what was going on.

Deceitful intervention by in-laws can cause huge problems in marriages.

Some in-laws, in particular mothers, can have a tough time with reconciling the fact that their child has chosen a spouse to be their most important person. Some mothers may feel like this casts them on the side or makes them less important.

The mother-in-law stated she had no idea what the wife was talking about and that she'd expected her daughter-in-law to 'perform her duties' and make the steak dinner for her own husband. With that said, once the mother-in-law had left, the author called her and secretly put her on speaker phone so that her husband could hear the conversation.

When the wife asked if the mother-in-law had offered to make the food, the mother-in-law admitted that she had, but stated that she wasn't planning to do it, because she was 'trying to help her son see how much his wife was shirking on her duties' during rough times. She smugly accused the author of 'taking the bait'. Once this was exposed, the son and mother later had an argument, and they are no longer on speaking terms.

What do you think? Did the daughter cross the line by putting her mother-in-law on speaker phone and exposing her lies? Or was she entirely justified in doing this, especially because her husband wasn't believing her?