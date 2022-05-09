X-Ray Shows Headaches are Caused by Nail in Head

It is a miracle this man is alive.

People get injured every day and require visits to the hospital for cures. However, some people don't have any explanation for why they may be in pain. Data shows that over 130 million ER hospital visits happen in the US each year.

Understandably, a lot of people don't like going to the hospital , and will try to avoid it at all costs. For one, there are the actual financial realities of hospital visits in the US, but also some people are just uncomfortable with the setting and with getting tests in general.

With that said, it's better to have answers than not know what's going on with your body, which is exactly what a man recently found out in an online post in which he learns the real cause for his horrible headaches.

A Reddit post published on May 5th, reported on by Dennis Primbet from Newsweek , has gone viral with 19,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

The author is a medical professional who works in the ER, and had a run-in with a patient that was truly shocking. He goes on to explain that a man came into the ER with a terrible headache and a bloody nose.

When ER professionals asked what he had been doing that day, he explained that he ‘d been using a nail gun when one of the nails misfired. He went on about his day, and then he started to have a really bad headache.

Trying to find out what was going wrong, an x-ray of the patient's skull was done, and it shockingly showed that a long nail was stuck inside his head. The doctor goes on to explain that the nail from the nail gun shot perfectly into his nostril and was sitting in his brain.

Construction equipment can be dangerous to use.

Experts warn against working with construction equipment or heavy machinery without the proper training. Mistakes can very easily happen, and people can get hurt, warranting visits to the hospital.

When asked by online users how this could have possibly happened, the ER worker explained that because of the high velocity of the nail gun the patient didn't feel anything as it went in.

He finalized his post by stating that the neurosurgeon successfully removed the nail without any issue, and there were no neurological defects from this incident, which is truly shocking considering how badly things could have gone.