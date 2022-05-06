Man Demands Girlfriend Remove Photo of Father from Home

Gillian Sisley

Is a person ever justified to boss their partner around?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBNFR_0fV6Lx4c00
Photo by Devi Puspita Amartha Yahya on Unsplash

It is absolutely devastating to lose a loved one, especially a parent. There are so many milestones that a child hopes their parent will be able to see, but life doesn't always go as planned.

Data shows that over 3 million people die in the US every year, and so there are many loved ones left behind to deal with the realities of that loss. Some keep mementos of their loved ones as memories to remember them by.

But what is a person to do when their romantic partner is not understanding of their feelings? These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man demands that his girlfriend take down a heart-shaped frame she has of her father.

Is a person ever justified to boss their partner around?

A Reddit post published on May 2nd, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 22,500 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is 23 years old and is currently in the process of moving in with his girlfriend. As he’s stayed her place a few times, he noticed that she has a picture of her father from when he was younger in a heart-shaped picture frame by her bed.

The boyfriend doesn't quite understand the purpose of the picture, or why it's in a heart-shaped frame. He especially points out that she doesn't have any other pictures of family members, so he finds his particular one odd.

The author ultimately brought up the 'issue' with his girlfriend and told her that he didn't want to wake up every morning to the face of a man he didn't know. He said there was nothing that he had against her father, but he wanted her to take the picture down. He insisted that it was just 'weird' that she had it.

Everyone grieves in a different way.

The grieving process is different for everyone who has ever lost a loved one or someone they cared about. Experts advise being patient with oneself as you pursue healing, and reaching out to mental health professionals in more serious cases where it doesn't feel like healing is attainable alone.

The girlfriend understandably got quite upset, explaining that she's had the picture since she was little and loves her dad so much. The boyfriend went on to press that he thought it was weird that she had a picture of her dad around the similar age as her in a heart-shaped frame.

The girlfriend then became so upset that she began to cry, claiming that it wasn't fair of him to ‘make her relationship with her dad weird’. She suggested that she could turn the picture over at night so that he wouldn't see it, but he refused that suggestion. The girlfriend then asked for him to leave, and they haven't spoken since.

What do you think? Is it reasonable for the boyfriend to ask that his girlfriend take down a picture she has of her father? Or is he being ridiculous and insecure, and needs to get over himself, rather than being threatened by a photo of another man?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Relationship# Children# Social Media# Viral

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
59228 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Demands Nursing Milk from New Mother

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the milk a mother produces with her own body?. Pregnancy takes a heck of a toll on a woman's body. There are hormonal changes, physical discomfort, and lots of things have to adapt so that a mother can care for her kid. One of those changes is that a mother's body allows for her to nurse a child.

Read full story
68 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Adult Children Visit Dying Father

When is a child old enough to travel by themselves?. It's part of the natural maternal instinct for mothers to want to protect their children from anything that can harm them. With that said, sometimes parents can be the ones causing the harm rather than relieving it.

Read full story
84 comments

Mother-in-Law Caught in Trap to Expose Manipulation and Lies

When do in-laws cross the line with their intrusive behavior?. It's no secret that having in-laws can be a tricky business. For one thing, a person chooses the spouse they want to marry, but their family comes along as a package deal as well. A lot of people have pretty strained relationships with their in-laws.

Read full story
41 comments

Boss Refuses Employee Leave after Loss of Mother

There is nothing more devastating to a person than losing someone they love. And for the loved ones of the 3.3 million people who die every year in the US, this is unfortunately something that many have to confront.

Read full story
312 comments

8-Year-Old Called 'Trashy' by Dad for Temporary Tattoos

Is a parent ever justified in calling their child ‘trashy’?. Being a parent isn’t a job for the faint of heart, and it’s all too easy for parents to second-guess each and every one of their decisions. When a person is responsible for raising a child into a responsible and self-sufficient adult, the journey isn’t always sunshine and roses.

Read full story
53 comments

Stepmom Forces Girl to Go to SeaWorld

How much independence should children be given to make their own choices?. Divorce is never easy, but it can be especially difficult for families with children, which data shows makes up about ⅓ of legal separations. Over 650,000 divorces are finalized in the US each year.

Read full story
37 comments

X-Ray Shows Headaches are Caused by Nail in Head

It is a miracle this man is alive. People get injured every day and require visits to the hospital for cures. However, some people don't have any explanation for why they may be in pain. Data shows that over 130 million ER hospital visits happen in the US each year.

Read full story
22 comments

Father Refuses to Rehome Cat

Should a pet ever take precedence over a romantic partner?. Dating isn't at all easy. It can often feel impossible to find a person who shares chemistry with you and who is a good fit in your life. If it was easy, everyone would happily be in healthy relationships, which is obviously not the case.

Read full story
247 comments

17-Year-Old Refuses to Pack Lunch for 'Misogynistic' In-Law

Is it ever wrong to stand up for what you morally believe in?. While at one point in history women took on more traditional roles like keeping the house, cooking, and cleaning, we are now in 2022 and things are very different.

Read full story
183 comments

Man Evicts Sister and Nephew for Jokes about Late Wife

There's nothing more devastating than losing a person you love. Unfortunately, it's common for people to go through this, with close to 3 million people dying every year in the US.

Read full story
126 comments

Hospital Birth Bill of $62 Discovered from Great Depression

The US healthcare system has taken a lot of criticism over the years from citizens, but also from other members of the globe—such as other first-world countries. And with the United States being the only industrialized country that doesn't have universal healthcare, the US system for treating sickness among its citizens has come under great debate.

Read full story
29 comments

Husband Refuses to 'Get Over' Passing of Mother

Should a person ever be pressured into speeding up their mourning process?. While life is an incredibly beautiful thing, the unfortunate reality of this gift is that we all must die one day. Though we understand this is the case, that doesn't make the process any easier.

Read full story
98 comments

Stepmom Demands Stepchild Change Schools for Her

Should step-parents ever have a final say in the education of their stepchildren?. It's never easy for children to deal with the separation of their parents, but that situation can get even more complicated when step-parents come into the mix.

Read full story
88 comments

Woman Evicts Stepson Over ‘Health Hazard’ Bedroom

Is there ever a valid reason to leave a child homeless?. Housing is a real challenge for young people right now. The pandemic made that even more so a struggle, impacting the accessibility and affordability of housing all over the world.

Read full story
104 comments

Woman Furious After Husband Buys 'Kid Toys' for Her Birthday

Birthdays are meant to be a special time for a person. It's a date that only comes around once per year, and is meant to celebrate the life of our near and dear ones. A study of 200 medical students even found that a majority reported that they feel ‘special and loved’ on their birthday. But what is a person to do when rather than feeling special on their birthday, their loved ones make them feel unimportant instead?

Read full story
49 comments

Dad 'Can't Stand' Being a Parent or 5-Year-Old Daughter

Is there ever a valid reason to hate one’s own kid?. Parenting isn't easy. In fact, it's considered one of the most difficult jobs out there. Being responsible for raising one or more human beings is no simple task.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman Forbids Boyfriend from Seeing His Own Family

Should a partner ever be allowed to forbid you from seeing family?. Dating and romantic relationships aren't easy. If they were, everyone would be in healthy, stable partnerships, and that is clearly not the case.

Read full story
169 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Ex Reunite with 8-Year-Old Daughter

Should a mother ever keep her children from seeing their father?. It's never easy when parents choose to separate and they have children together. With over 650,000 divorces finalized in the US each year, this is unfortunately a situation that many families are familiar with.

Read full story
144 comments

Mom Refuses to Remove Tattoo of Late Son and Husband

Should a partner have any say in what you tattoo on your body?. Losing a loved one is never easy, and it's especially unbearable when a person loses a child. This is the sort of loss that no person should ever have to go through, but it is, unfortunately, more common than people realize.

Read full story
825 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy