Woman Refuses to Let Ex Reunite with 8-Year-Old Daughter

Should a mother ever keep her children from seeing their father?

Photo by Sai De Silva on Unsplash

It's never easy when parents choose to separate and they have children together. With over 650,000 divorces finalized in the US each year, this is unfortunately a situation that many families are familiar with.

With that said, some parents choose to walk away from their families following a separation. When this conscious effort is made, it causes extreme trauma, especially for the children.

This situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which an estranged father attempts to reconnect with his children, but their mother refuses to let that happen.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she gave birth to her now 8-year-old daughter when she was just 16-years-old. Her ex-boyfriend at the time made it clear that he didn't want to be part of the child's life, and so the couple separated. The author also made it very clear to him that if he was choosing to walk away from his child, that decision was ‘final’ and non-negotiable in the future.

Now many years later, the author raised her child as a single teen mom, and is currently engaged to a partner who cares a lot for her daughter. The fiance is now asked to adopt the daughter, and the couple started to move forward with the process.

However, not everything is peachy. The 8-year-old's birth father has now resurfaced and expressed that he finally wants to be a dad to his child. The author made it clear to him that he was the one who chose to leave, and that by all intents and purposes he isn't her daughter's father.

Blended families are common in the US.

The US Bureau of Census estimates that about 1,300 new families are formed every day in the United States, making up 16% of households. A family does not require blood relation to be considered valid.

The author's ex went on about how he was wrong to have walked away, and that since an accident he has now become infertile. The 8-year-old is his only chance to be a father, and now he really wants to give it a go.

The author has made it clear that he made his decision, and now he has to live with it. While she feels good about her choice, her family believes that she's being harsh by not letting the birth father meet his daughter.

What do you think? Is the author completely justified in keeping her ex away from the child he abandoned? Or does she need to appreciate that people change, and that he has a right to meet his daughter as much as the 8-year-old has a right to meet her birth father?

