Mom Refuses to Remove Tattoo of Late Son and Husband

Losing a loved one is never easy, and it's especially unbearable when a person loses a child . This is the sort of loss that no person should ever have to go through , but it is, unfortunately, more common than people realize.

With that said, anyone who has previously lost a spouse, in particular, is likely to go on to be in relationships again down the line. For those who are with someone who is mourning the loss of a previous partner , experts say that it's important to be patient and understanding of their feelings.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man demands that his fiancee remove a tattoo that she got honoring her son and husband who previously passed away.

A Reddit post published on May 1st, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,300 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she has been a widow for 3 years, until she met her now fiancé. The author, unfortunately, lost her husband and 4-year-old son in a boating accident years before, and after some time of grieving, she tattooed their names on her chest.

She goes on to explain that the tattoos aren't anything flashy, just her late husband and son's names in cursive, with two hearts beside them. She adds that she was very blunt with her now fiancé about her struggles with depression and grief, and he was very understanding throughout the process. He proposed to her after just a year of dating.

With that said, when the author was getting out of the shower the other day, her fiancé asked when she plans to have her tattoos removed. He said he knows someone who's really good and could ‘get them a discount’. She told him that she has no plans of getting her tattoo removed, but even after her statement that wasn't the end of it.

Everyone grieves in their own way.

Psychologists recognize that every person's grieving process is different , and they encourage those who are mourning the loss of a loved one to take their time, be patient with themselves, and do what they need to do to be able to heal and continue moving forward in life .

The author states that her fiancé once again asked about her tattoo over dinner. He told her that since they were about to get married, it was time for her to ‘move on’. She replied that she' already had.

Her fiancé accused her of lying about moving on since she still has the names tattooed on her chest, and that it bothers him when he can see the tattoos every time they're intimate. He also added that it makes him feel 'uncomfortable and insecure' about her love for him, because it seems as if she 'can't let go' of her past.

What do you think? Is the fiancé's request reasonable, and should the author get the tattoos removed so that she can start her new life with him? Or is the fiancé just incredibly insecure, and shouldn't see the author's dead husband and son as a threat to him and his relationship?