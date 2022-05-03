'Bridezilla' Refuses to Let Stepson Honor Late Mother at Wedding

Is there room for honoring those we’ve lost at a celebration of love?

Losing a parent is one of the most difficult traumas a child can go through. And with over 2.5 million people passing away every year in the US, it is unfortunately something that many children will experience.

With that said, situations may become even more complicated when a child who has lost a parent now has a stepparent. In their grief of the loved one they've lost, it isn't uncommon for children to rebel against having a new parental figure in their life.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride refuses to let her stepson use her wedding as an opportunity to honor his dead mother.

A Reddit post published on May 2nd, reported on by Amanda Spence from Newsweek, has gone viral with 15,700 upvotes and 2,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her fiancé, who is 42-years-old, has a 17-year-old son from a former marriage. Unfortunately, the fiancé's wife passed away from cancer several years before. With that said, the couple are getting married at the end of 2022, and the author fully believes she has a good relationship with her stepson.

She goes on to explain that her stepson is a very ‘sensitive and emotional’ child, which can lead to some difficult situations sometimes. For example, the teen recently told the author that he created a PowerPoint presentation to honor his deceased mother, and he is planning to present it at the author's wedding.

The bride instantly turned down the idea, while her fiancé said that they should let him do it so that his son can honor his mom. She went on to say that their wedding has ‘nothing to do with his mother’, so she doesn't understand why a PowerPoint project should be presented at a wedding that is not about the deceased mom.

Children need time to grieve the loss of a parent.

In the wake of losing a parent, especially to a drawn-out sickness, children need time to process and mourn the death. This takes a lot of time, a lot of patience, and many years of actively working towards healing.

The author feels that the PowerPoint presentation would take the guests’ attention away from the newly married couple, and also worries that it would make them confused.

The fiancé, however, has sided with his son and wants to respect his wishes to have the PowerPoint presentation displayed at the wedding.

What do you think? Should the bride allow her stepson to present his PowerPoint about his dead mother at her wedding? Or is she justified in not wanting that to take place, considering the wedding day has nothing to do with the dead mother?

