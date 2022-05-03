Dad Demands He Move Back in with Ex-Wife and Baby

Gillian Sisley

Should an ex-spouse ever feel entitled to invade their partner’s space again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcAQz_0fRolIAu00
Photo by kevin liang on Unsplash

Marriage isn't easy. There can be a lot of conflict involved, and a couple has to be extremely committed to working through their issues together so that they can reach healthy resolution.

And one thing that certainly does not make marriage any easier is when a couple decides to have children. Kids can put extra strain on a couple, leading to more common disagreements and tensions. These tensions can ultimately lead to divorce in some cases.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father gets in a fight with his ex-wife about breastfeeding, and he threatens to move back in with her out of spite.

Should an ex-spouse ever feel entitled to invade their partner’s space again?

A Reddit post published May 2nd, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,000 upvotes and 2300 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that her ex-husband gets 2 hours every day with their newborn son. The couple separated shortly after the child's birth, and are trying to make co-parenting work with an infant child.

The author goes on to explain that when her child needs to nurse, she will either go to another room or kick her ex out so that she can nurse her child privately. For a while, he said nothing about this, however, he started to get visibly annoyed.

One day, he became extremely upset by the situation. He went on to tell his ex-wife that she was ‘ridiculous’, seeing as he'd seen her without clothing on hundreds of times and that going to another room to nurse their son was just a way for her to 'purposely cut time into his visit' with his child.

The ex-husband refused to leave the room when the author asked him to, and so she ended up nursing her son in front of him because the child was hungry and crying, even though it made her uncomfortable.

Nursing a baby is very natural, but not everyone is comfortable with it.

Though nursing a child is one of the most natural things in the world, not everyone is comfortable with such a thing happening in public, or in front of other people. Whether it's the mother who chooses the nurse, or people within the vicinity, nursing babies in public has been a topic of tension in society.

The author concludes her post by stating that her ex-husband just told her that he's going to move back into their home, exclusively because he feels his ex-wife is being spiteful by leaving the room when she needs to nurse their child.

The author doesn't want her ex-husband to move back in, as they separated for a good reason and shouldn't be living together, and now she's wondering how much she should put her foot down.

What do you think? Is the ex-husband justified in telling his ex-wife that he's moving back in so that he can spend more time with his child? Or is the ex-husband being selfish, and needs to appreciate that his ex-wife wants to nurse their child in private, considering they're not together anymore?

# Pregnancy# Divorce# Parents# Parenting# Social Media

