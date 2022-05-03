Dad Threatens to Call Police on Stepdad After Theft of Car

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the possessions of another person?

The separation of one's parents can be something very difficult for a child to come to terms with. And with over 650,000 divorces finalized in the US each year , it's something that a lot of children are accustomed to experiencing.

Some kids may rebel in the face of their parent's divorce , and even more so when their parent finds a new partner or spouse. Children who have experienced their parents' separation may feel heightened loneliness , anger, and frustration.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father threatens to call the police on his ex-wife’s new husband, who takes his car without permission.

A Reddit post published on April 28th, reported on by Sarah Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,400 upvotes and 1,900 comments.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he and his ex-wife are divorced, and have since remarried. With that said, things aren't exactly on the best terms. The author and his ex-wife share custody of their son, Andy, however, both parents are constantly in conflict with each other, along with the new husband as well.

The author further explains that his ex-wife and her new husband don't have a lot of money, and they ended up in court about whether or not their son should attend private school. With that said, the author won, so their son attends a private school and he has to pay for it. But another stipulation was that he needed to be the one to provide transportation to and from school for his son.

Once Andy was old enough to drive, the author helped him get his license as soon as possible, and also gifted him a car. With that said, the author made it clear that no one but Andy was allowed to drive the car, especially as the use of the car was court-mandated, since the author is responsible for getting his son to and from school.

However, last week the author's ex-wife and her husband told Andy wasn't allowed to drive, and the new husband took the car to work instead. When the author found out that the new husband had taken his son's car without permission, he was furious.

Taking someone else's property is a crime.

There is a reason that people can't just go around stealing other people's things. It's illegal, plain and simple. If you do not own a particular piece of property, then you can't take it for yourself . That's called theft, and something that is a chargeable offense.

After learning that his ex-wife and her new husband were keeping Andy's car from him, the author drove by their home and saw that the car was not in the driveway. He called his son to ask if the stepdad took the car again, and his son said yes. At that point, the author called his ex-wife and told her that she had one hour to give Andy his car back, or else he would be calling the police to report it stolen.

The author's ex-wife and her new husband told him that he had gone too far by threatening to involve the police in the situation, but he thinks that he behaved appropriately.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within his right to threaten to call the police when the new husband once again used his son's car without permission? Or did the author cross the line, and should have just let the situation slide?