Woman Refuses to Plan Party She's Banned from Attending

Gillian Sisley

Are stepparents considered family, or will they always be outsiders?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YNjE_0fP9ykSF00
Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash

Divorce isn't all that uncommon in the US. In fact, about 650,000 divorces take place every year. And among those couples who divorce, about 1/3 of them will have children, complicating the separation even more.

Data also shows that a majority of people who get divorced are likely to remarry for a second time. That can come with a lot of tricky territory, especially if there are children involved who are unwilling to accept the new partner's role in their life.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is asked to host a grad party for her stepdaughter, but then is told that she's not permitted to attend said party.

Are stepparents considered family, or will they always be outsiders?

A Reddit post published on April 27th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 22,700 upvotes and 4,700 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her long-time partner has been divorced for many years, and unfortunately she doesn't get along well with her partner's ex-wife.

With that said, the author and her partner have been asked to host his daughter's graduation party at their home because the ex-wife dropped the ball and wasn't able to secure a venue for the celebration. Happy to celebrate the new grad, the author and her partner spent a lot of money on decorations, and made all the arrangements to ensure the young woman's vision was made into a reality.

All was going fine until the author's stepdaughter told her that her presence would 'anger her mother', and that she wasn't allowed to come 'under any circumstances' to the party that was being hosted at her own home.

New partners can be a difficult adjustment for children.

Divorce can weigh heavily on children, affecting their mental and emotional well-being. They can experience feelings of guilt, loneliness, and concern following the aftermath of their family breaking up. These insecure feelings can be even further heightened when a parent goes on to start dating again, and finds a new partner in life.

The author concludes her post by explaining that it is ridiculous that she is expected to devote her time and creative talents to making a beautiful graduation party for her stepdaughter, all while she is being banned from attending it.

She's strongly considering refusing to plan, organize or decorate for the party at all, and now the author is wondering if she would be in the wrong for this decision.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable for the author to not want to invest her time and energy into planning a beautiful party at her own home, that she's been banned from attending? Or should she put her own feelings aside, and recognize that it's more important to celebrate her daughter's graduation, whether she's able to be there to celebrate it or not?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Divorce# Parenting# Children# Social Media

Comments / 195

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
57323 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Bridezilla' Refuses to Let Stepson Honor Late Mother at Wedding

Is there room for honoring those we’ve lost at a celebration of love?. Losing a parent is one of the most difficult traumas a child can go through. And with over 2.5 million people passing away every year in the US, it is unfortunately something that many children will experience.

Read full story
42 comments

Dad Demands He Move Back in with Ex-Wife and Baby

Should an ex-spouse ever feel entitled to invade their partner’s space again?. Marriage isn't easy. There can be a lot of conflict involved, and a couple has to be extremely committed to working through their issues together so that they can reach healthy resolution.

Read full story
7 comments

Dad Threatens to Call Police on Stepdad After Theft of Car

Should anyone ever feel entitled to the possessions of another person?. The separation of one's parents can be something very difficult for a child to come to terms with. And with over 650,000 divorces finalized in the US each year, it's something that a lot of children are accustomed to experiencing.

Read full story
38 comments

Architect Demands In-Laws Pay for Services

We live in a world where money is king. We all have a particular set of skills and training that we can apply to the workforce, and get paid in exchange for our labor. No one should work for free. In fact, basic human rights laws protect individuals from being taken advantage of by not being paid for their work. This can especially be the case when it comes to family looking for handouts or discounts.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.

Read full story
219 comments

Woman Demands $1 for Pregnancy Questions

Some things are nobody's business. Society has a sequence of events that they would like most people to follow. Fall in love, get married, buy a house, have kids. This is the sort of cultural expectation of how a person should go through life.

Read full story
12 comments

Man Blames 'Declining Health' on Wife's Cancer

Sickness is hard on more people than just the one diagnosed. Cancer is a ferocious beast. Data shows that in 2018 alone, 1.7 million new cancer cases were reported in the US, and unfortunately, 600,000 people died due to cancer.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman Evicts Brother, Wife and Kids for Destroying Property

How much leniency should family members get when staying in your home?. We all have family, and for the most part, we have to love them. But that doesn't always mean that we like them, and that doesn't always mean that we share a good relationship.

Read full story
109 comments

Woman's Job 'in Jeopardy' After She Cares for Son Post-Surgery

Working parents have to juggle a lot. When a person chooses to become a parent, they are sacrificing a lot of their freedom and flexibility. Along with a child comes the responsibility to be there when the kid needs them, through sickness and in health, and drop everything if required.

Read full story
63 comments

'Bridezilla' Charges Woman for Bringing Uninvited Kids to Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to bring someone to a wedding who isn't invited?. Weddings are an incredibly expensive event. There's a lot of attention to detail and planning that goes into every bit of the process. And with the industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US alone, it's easy to understand why brides can get so wrapped up in the details.

Read full story
201 comments

Stepmom Refuses to Give $30K to Stepchild for Europe Trip

Should stepchildren feel entitled to the wealth of their stepparents?. Having stepparents can be a difficult adjustment for some kids. Especially after seeing their parents separate, there can be lasting trauma due to the divorce. This may mean that some children may not be accepting of their stepparents.

Read full story
150 comments

Father Demands Daughter Babysit 4-Year-Old Cousin or Start Paying Rent

Should adult children be forced to babysit family members?. By law, parents are responsible for their children until they reach the age of 18. Once a child is over that age, they are no longer responsible for providing housing or other survival necessities.

Read full story
357 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Ex's Girlfriend Co-Parent 3-Year-Old Son

Parenting is tough enough without interference from others. Every parent has different parenting styles, and while this is just a reality most accept, it can sometimes cause conflict between loved ones who are involved in a child's life.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman Credits Herself for Marriage Success of Ex and New Wife

Who takes the most authority, the ex-wife or the new wife?. Marriage isn't always a walk in the park, and for many couples, it's just not something that they can make work in the long run. Data shows that over 650,000 divorces were finalized in the US in 2020 alone.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Refuses to Let In-Laws into Delivery Room for Birth of Baby

Do in-laws have the right to witness the birth of their grandchildren?. Having a baby is an exciting time for many people, including extended family and loved ones. With over 3.6 million babies being born every year in the US, this is an experience that many get to have.

Read full story
61 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Being Served Mac & Cheese

Are there some foods that should just never be served to in-laws?. Life can get pretty busy and hectic, and making healthy home-cooked meals every night of the week is already a challenge for most people. But when you have the added difficulty of hosting others, especially in-laws, that challenge can grow significantly.

Read full story
101 comments

Man Refuses to Pay for Dinner Bill After Anti-Gay Joke

A person’s lifestyle choice should never be the butt of a joke. Being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is in no way easy. Community members are often subjected to everyday acts of homophobia, hate speech, and discrimination. Data shows that 1 in 5 members of the LGBTQIA+ community has experienced street harassment while going about their daily lives.

Read full story
384 comments

Mother-in-Law Breaks into House, Nurses Granddaughter Herself

When does a grandmother's desire to 'help' cross the line?. Parenting is a pretty tricky role, and it gets a whole lot more difficult when family members try to force their opinions or desires onto a couple regarding how they should raise their own children.

Read full story
258 comments

Man Marries Deceased Brother's Fiancée, Shunned by Family

Should the partners of dead family members be off-limits?. There's nothing more devastating than losing a loved one. Death is a type of trauma that everyone has to go through eventually, and with over 3 million reported deaths in the US every year, it is an experience that isn't too uncommon.

Read full story
172 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy