Woman Refuses to Plan Party She's Banned from Attending

Are stepparents considered family, or will they always be outsiders?

Divorce isn't all that uncommon in the US. In fact, about 650,000 divorces take place every year . And among those couples who divorce, about 1/3 of them will have children , complicating the separation even more.

Data also shows that a majority of people who get divorced are likely to remarry for a second time. That can come with a lot of tricky territory, especially if there are children involved who are unwilling to accept the new partner's role in their life .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is asked to host a grad party for her stepdaughter, but then is told that she's not permitted to attend said party.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her long-time partner has been divorced for many years, and unfortunately she doesn't get along well with her partner's ex-wife.

With that said, the author and her partner have been asked to host his daughter's graduation party at their home because the ex-wife dropped the ball and wasn't able to secure a venue for the celebration. Happy to celebrate the new grad, the author and her partner spent a lot of money on decorations, and made all the arrangements to ensure the young woman's vision was made into a reality.

All was going fine until the author's stepdaughter told her that her presence would 'anger her mother', and that she wasn't allowed to come 'under any circumstances' to the party that was being hosted at her own home.

New partners can be a difficult adjustment for children.

Divorce can weigh heavily on children, affecting their mental and emotional well-being . They can experience feelings of guilt, loneliness, and concern following the aftermath of their family breaking up. These insecure feelings can be even further heightened when a parent goes on to start dating again, and finds a new partner in life.

The author concludes her post by explaining that it is ridiculous that she is expected to devote her time and creative talents to making a beautiful graduation party for her stepdaughter, all while she is being banned from attending it.

She's strongly considering refusing to plan, organize or decorate for the party at all, and now the author is wondering if she would be in the wrong for this decision.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable for the author to not want to invest her time and energy into planning a beautiful party at her own home, that she's been banned from attending? Or should she put her own feelings aside, and recognize that it's more important to celebrate her daughter's graduation, whether she's able to be there to celebrate it or not?