Mother Refuses to Name Baby After Slang Curse Word

Should sentimentality trump everything when it comes to naming a baby?

While having a baby is an exciting prospect, it's not always easy to coordinate all of the details involved. Ask any parent, and they will likely tell you that choosing a baby name is not as easy as it sounds .

Not only are couples dealing with different preferences, but also they may be dealing with different cultural realities t oo. In those cases, making choices that both agree on can be even more challenging.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to name her baby after her husband's dead grandmother, exclusively because the name is a rude word in her culture.

A Reddit post published on April 21st, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,300 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she is pregnant, and she and her husband are very excited to have their child. They've learned that their baby is a girl, and since learning this information the author's husband wants to name the daughter after his recently deceased grandmother, whom he was very close to.

While this is a lovely sentiment, in theory, the author is very reluctant to get on board with this idea. To put it simply, the author and her husband come from different cultures, and in the author's native language the grandmother's name is a crude word for a female body part.

While the couple lives in her husband's native country, and are not likely to move back to her homeland, she still says that she's reluctant to name her daughter by a name that is a crude word in her culture. She says that it would be embarrassing to introduce her child to the people in her life, and also that if they ever did move back to her home country, the child would be severely bullied in school.

The couple has argued about this topic extensively, and the author pushed to try and have the daughter's middle name be named after the grandmother as a compromise. However, the husband is refusing to change his mind, and wants their daughter to be named exactly the same name as his deceased grandmother.

Name choices are getting more diverse.

Studies have shown that in recent years, parents are moving away from what is listed as the top 50 common baby names and are instead going towards more unique name choices. It is also more common for modern-day parents to give their children more vintage-style names , such as ones similar to the names carried by their grandparents.

The husband has since accused his wife of being "embarrassed by his culture" because she doesn't like the name of his grandmother for their child.

The author states that she loves his culture, and she thinks the name is pretty, but she knows that if her daughter were ever to visit her home country she'd have a hard time with the name if she had it.

What do you think? Is the author completely justified in vetoing a name that means something crude in her culture, and would result in her child being bullied? Or should the author not make such a big deal out of this, considering she lives in her husband's country and he really wants the name for sentimental reasons?