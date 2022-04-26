Mother Refuses to Name Baby After Slang Curse Word

Gillian Sisley

Should sentimentality trump everything when it comes to naming a baby?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5upA_0fKxBkcQ00
Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash

While having a baby is an exciting prospect, it's not always easy to coordinate all of the details involved. Ask any parent, and they will likely tell you that choosing a baby name is not as easy as it sounds.

Not only are couples dealing with different preferences, but also they may be dealing with different cultural realities too. In those cases, making choices that both agree on can be even more challenging.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to name her baby after her husband's dead grandmother, exclusively because the name is a rude word in her culture.

Should sentimentality trump everything when it comes to naming a baby?

A Reddit post published on April 21st, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 11,300 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she is pregnant, and she and her husband are very excited to have their child. They've learned that their baby is a girl, and since learning this information the author's husband wants to name the daughter after his recently deceased grandmother, whom he was very close to.

While this is a lovely sentiment, in theory, the author is very reluctant to get on board with this idea. To put it simply, the author and her husband come from different cultures, and in the author's native language the grandmother's name is a crude word for a female body part.

While the couple lives in her husband's native country, and are not likely to move back to her homeland, she still says that she's reluctant to name her daughter by a name that is a crude word in her culture. She says that it would be embarrassing to introduce her child to the people in her life, and also that if they ever did move back to her home country, the child would be severely bullied in school.

The couple has argued about this topic extensively, and the author pushed to try and have the daughter's middle name be named after the grandmother as a compromise. However, the husband is refusing to change his mind, and wants their daughter to be named exactly the same name as his deceased grandmother.

Name choices are getting more diverse.

Studies have shown that in recent years, parents are moving away from what is listed as the top 50 common baby names and are instead going towards more unique name choices. It is also more common for modern-day parents to give their children more vintage-style names, such as ones similar to the names carried by their grandparents.

The husband has since accused his wife of being "embarrassed by his culture" because she doesn't like the name of his grandmother for their child.

The author states that she loves his culture, and she thinks the name is pretty, but she knows that if her daughter were ever to visit her home country she'd have a hard time with the name if she had it.

What do you think? Is the author completely justified in vetoing a name that means something crude in her culture, and would result in her child being bullied? Or should the author not make such a big deal out of this, considering she lives in her husband's country and he really wants the name for sentimental reasons?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Children# Parents# Culture# Social Media

Comments / 122

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
56207 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Babysit 4-Year-Old Cousin or Start Paying Rent

Should adult children be forced to babysit family members?. By law, parents are responsible for their children until they reach the age of 18. Once a child is over that age, they are no longer responsible for providing housing or other survival necessities.

Read full story
106 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Ex's Girlfriend Co-Parent 3-Year-Old Son

Parenting is tough enough without interference from others. Every parent has different parenting styles, and while this is just a reality most accept, it can sometimes cause conflict between loved ones who are involved in a child's life.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman Credits Herself for Marriage Success of Ex and New Wife

Who takes the most authority, the ex-wife or the new wife?. Marriage isn't always a walk in the park, and for many couples, it's just not something that they can make work in the long run. Data shows that over 650,000 divorces were finalized in the US in 2020 alone.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Refuses to Let In-Laws into Delivery Room for Birth of Baby

Do in-laws have the right to witness the birth of their grandchildren?. Having a baby is an exciting time for many people, including extended family and loved ones. With over 3.6 million babies being born every year in the US, this is an experience that many get to have.

Read full story
59 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Being Served Mac & Cheese

Are there some foods that should just never be served to in-laws?. Life can get pretty busy and hectic, and making healthy home-cooked meals every night of the week is already a challenge for most people. But when you have the added difficulty of hosting others, especially in-laws, that challenge can grow significantly.

Read full story
99 comments

Man Refuses to Pay for Dinner Bill After Anti-Gay Joke

A person’s lifestyle choice should never be the butt of a joke. Being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is in no way easy. Community members are often subjected to everyday acts of homophobia, hate speech, and discrimination. Data shows that 1 in 5 members of the LGBTQIA+ community has experienced street harassment while going about their daily lives.

Read full story
353 comments

Mother-in-Law Breaks into House, Nurses Granddaughter Herself

When does a grandmother's desire to 'help' cross the line?. Parenting is a pretty tricky role, and it gets a whole lot more difficult when family members try to force their opinions or desires onto a couple regarding how they should raise their own children.

Read full story
255 comments

Man Marries Deceased Brother's Fiancée, Shunned by Family

Should the partners of dead family members be off-limits?. There's nothing more devastating than losing a loved one. Death is a type of trauma that everyone has to go through eventually, and with over 3 million reported deaths in the US every year, it is an experience that isn't too uncommon.

Read full story
154 comments

Mom Refuses to Let 8-Year-Old Cut Her Hair

While parenting isn't always easy, it can get especially tricky when parents are trying to figure out how much freedom to give their kids, and how much to encourage their sense of self and individuality.

Read full story
211 comments

Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Divorce

Being a parent is not easy, and anyone who says that it's a walk in the park is probably lying to you. But what can complicate matters even more than just simple parenting is when a couple must co-parent children after separation.

Read full story
382 comments

Woman Pranks Mother by 'Dropping' Two -Month-Old Baby

Pranks and jokes are things that are meant to be made in good fun. However, for something to be a prank or a joke, everyone involved needs to find the humor in it at the end. Otherwise, it's just cruel.

Read full story
57 comments

Mom Refuses to Pay Camp Fees for Bully of Son

Does the parent of a bullying victim owe anything to the bully themselves?. As parents, you just want to see your children happy and thriving. However, something that can really harm their mental and emotional health is experiencing bullying. This can throw them into feelings of loneliness, isolation, and low self-esteem.

Read full story
117 comments

Woman Fakes Pregnancy and Miscarriage for Attention

As human beings, it's only natural for us to desire attention and the chance to feel special. Each person is an individual, and it's in our general nature to want to be desired and noticed by our peers and community.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Refuses to 'Credit God' for Financial Support

How much of raising kids is about divine intervention?. Many adults have the dream of one day becoming pregnant and having children. However, complications can happen when someone suffers from infertility. The CDC estimates that about 1 in 5 women suffer from infertility, and are unable to carry a child to term after 1 year of trying. On the flip side, other women can very easily become pregnant, and it might happen more often than intended.

Read full story
154 comments

Father Ruins Easter Dinner After Daughter Changes Outfit

Parenting can be pretty tricky, especially when you're trying to figure out how much independence and freedom to give to your kids. Many parents and psychologists agree that it's important to teach your kids responsibility for their choices, and encourage their own individuality and self-expression. With that said, not everyone is going to agree with an adult's parenting style or choices.

Read full story
177 comments

'Bridezilla' Bans 5-Year-Old Niece from Wedding

Who gets the final say in who's invited to a wedding?. Weddings are a big deal. Especially when it comes to those who are planning them, such as an excited bride. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it's understandable why weddings are such a big deal.

Read full story
184 comments

Woman Hides Pregnancy and Newborn from Entire Family

In general, pregnancy is an exciting time for many. There's the anticipation of a new family member joining the group, and the excitement of just having a new little bundle of joy. And with 3.6 million babies born in the US every year, this is a joy that many get to experience.

Read full story
129 comments

Mother-in-Law Caught 'Red-Handed' Snooping Through Bedroom Drawers

Are in-laws entitled to snoop around their child's private space?. It's no secret that marriage isn't easy, and takes a lot of work. But something that makes it even more difficult is when a couple has to deal with interfering in-laws as well. Couples are at a 20% higher risk of separation if they have in-laws who continually interfere in their matters and private life.

Read full story
99 comments

Mother-in-Law Banned from Grandchild's Piano Performances

Should children always be challenged to do better?. It's already difficult enough being a parent. Giving children the right advice and instilling the correct values into them takes a lot of work and a lot of intention.

Read full story
149 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy