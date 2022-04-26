Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Divorce

Is the truth always bound to come out?

Being a parent is not easy , and anyone who says that it's a walk in the park is probably lying to you. But what can complicate matters even more than just simple parenting is when a couple must co-parent children after separation .

Data shows that over 650,000 divorces take place in the US each year, and of those couples who choose to separate 1/3 of them will have children .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother exposes the realities of her ex’s behavior to her mother-in-law, resulting in the husband being shamed by family.

Is the truth always bound to come out?

A Reddit post published on April 22nd, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 22,500 upvotes and 1,900 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she and her husband of 30 years recently went through a very messy divorce. In the aftermath of the separation, her ex-husband decided to completely walk out of his children's lives.

The author explains that she and her ex have a 12-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son, and once the divorce proceedings had been entirely finalized he made it quite clear to his ex-wife that he ‘no longer wanted to be a father’. When the author asked him what she was supposed to tell their children, he said, "Whatever you think is best, I don't care. I don't want to be a parent anymore."

Not long after, the author was confronted by her mother-in-law about the situation with the grandchildren. The mother-in-law demanded why the author had been purposely trying to keep the her kids from seeing their father. The mother-in-law begged to see her grandchildren again, and expressed her upset, stating that her son ‘really missed his kids’, and his ex-wife was petty for taking full custody.

Confused by what she was hearing, the author then explained her version of events, but her mother-in-law didn't believe her. She claimed that her son would never lie about something like this, and certainly not something so horrible as covering up the fact that he was abandoning his children.

Sometimes in laws can be allies.

While research shows that interference from in-laws can increase a couple’s risk of divorce by 20% , there are also situations where having in-laws on your side can help build bridges. Especially when it comes to maintaining relationships between children and their separated parents, in-laws can come in quite handy.

With the mother-in-law and the author recounting two different versions of events, the author decided to call her ex-husband in front of his mother. He picked up the phone, but didn't realize his mom was also listening in. The author then asked if he wanted to see his kids, and he incessantly told her that he was 'done being a father'.

The author went on to ask how he thought this decision would affect his own mother, and he simply said that 'she loves him more than his kids', so he doubts it would be an issue for her. After hanging up the call, the mother-in-law told the author that she would be in touch soon, and left.

Not long after, the author got a call from her ex saying how it was ‘entirely her fault’ that he had been kicked out of his mother's home. He also said that she was potentially taking him out of her will, and that now none of his family members will speak to him.

What do you think? Was the author in the right for exposing the fact that her ex-husband was abandoning his children? Or should she have lied for his sake, and not proven to the mother-in-law that she was getting a different story about what had happened?