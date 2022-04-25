Mom Refuses to Pay Camp Fees for Bully of Son

Does the parent of a bullying victim owe anything to the bully themselves?

As parents, you just want to see your children happy and thriving. However, something that can really harm their mental and emotional health is experiencing bullying. This can throw them into feelings of loneliness, isolation, and low self-esteem.

Data shows that 1 in 5 students have reported being bullied. And while a higher percentage of male students have reported bullying, male students would experience physical bullying, while female students would often experience social bullying , such as being purposefully excluded or subjected to rumors.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to pay for her youngest son's friend to attend camp, after learning that the friend has been bullying her eldest son.

Does the parent of a bullying victim owe anything to the bully themselves?

A Reddit post published on April 19th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,800 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins by explaining that she has two sons, 14 and 16 years old. She adds that her oldest son David is a bit of a quiet perfectionist, while her youngest Shawn is more laid back and easygoing. The 14-year-old has had a long-time best friend named Frankie, and their family has been going through some hard times recently.

The author clarifies that since her 14-year-old was little, Frankie has been his best friend. However, about 7 years ago, Frankie's father had a stroke leaving him severely disabled. Frankie's mother then became the sole earner of the family. With that said, summer was coming up shortly after the stroke, and the author knew that Frankie's family was going through a rough time. For this reason, she arranged to pay for Frankie to go to the same sleepaway camp as her sons.

With that said, since her 16-year-old David has come out as gay, her 14-year-old and his friend Frankie have been making fun of David for his sexuality. The author recently learned from her eldest son that he'd been subjected to extreme bullying at school, and his little brother and Frankie had been the instigators.

The author was horrified to learn that her son had been subjected to many slurs, rude comments, as well as harassment for not using the girl's bathroom at school. And Frankie, in particular, had been behind a lot of this bullying.

Society is not kind to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Research shows that social media has played a huge role in the persistent discrimination of the LGBTQIA+ community. It has been found that the queer community experiences hate speech and harassment at 64% higher rates than any other identity group.

The author concludes her post by stating that she punished her younger son for his actions, and then confronted Frankie's parents. When she talked to Frankie's mother about what had happened the mom was very dismissive. The author added that her son's sexuality was 'not a punchline', and that out of respect for his friendship with Shawn, Frankie should leave his older brother alone.

Frankie's mother said that David had put a target on himself by being an 'overly sensitive tattletale', and that ‘boys will be boys’. After Frankie's mother seemed completely unbothered about her son's bullying tendencies, the author made it clear that she would no longer be sponsoring Frankie to stay at the overnight camp that summer.

This was when the author also clarified that since Frankie was 7-years-old, she and her husband had been sponsoring him to go to the summer camp. Before now, Frankie's parents had only been told that an anonymous donor had been covering camp for him.

What do you think? Was the author completely justified in refusing to pay for her eldest son's bully to attend summer camp with him? Or was it cruel for the author to expose that she was the anonymous donor, and pull funding so that Frankie can't go to summer camp at all anymore?