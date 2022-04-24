Woman Refuses to 'Credit God' for Financial Support

How much of raising kids is about divine intervention?

Many adults have the dream of one day becoming pregnant and having children. However, complications can happen when someone suffers from infertility. The CDC estimates that about 1 in 5 women suffer from infertility, and are unable to carry a child to term after 1 year of trying. On the flip side, other women can very easily become pregnant, and it might happen more often than intended.

While infertility is an incredibly heartbreaking reality, parenting many children isn’t easy either. Parents who are dealing with these stresses may turn to all forms of advice or support, or even spiritual comfort to get them through the struggle.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman becomes pregnant with her 5th child at 24-years-old, and her sister—who financially provides for the woman’s family and children— refuses to credit God for ‘supporting’ her sister through financing another child.

A Reddit post published on April 20th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 26,300 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that her sister first got pregnant shortly after graduating high school, and married her husband the following year. Since that time, she's had 4 children before the age of 24, and just announced that the 5th is on the way.

The author adds that her sister was always very smart, and could have gotten a free ride to any university. However, because she got pregnant, she instead chose to be a stay-at-home mom. While this is entirely fine, the author is saddened that their parents gush over her sister as if being a mother is her biggest achievement, and she has nothing else to really offer.

With that said, both the sister and parents are facing money troubles, especially as the sister doesn't have a job and is raising 4 kids. The author explains that she is constantly being told that she should lend money to her family members for school fees, car payments, new strollers, and everything else. To add salt to the wound, no one ever asks to be lent money, but rather the author's mother texts her saying, 'Your sister needs $X for the kids'.

At Easter dinner recently, the author noticed her sister wasn't drinking and, sure enough, she is once again pregnant. Everyone else in the family was excited, but the sister stayed quiet. The author later asked her sister if she was all right, and then asked if she and her husband could afford another child. The sister just simply replied, 'God will provide, like he has so far'.

Having a child is expensive.

According to statistics , it costs more than $14,800 per year to raise one child . And that's only for a single kid. Multiply that number by the amount of children in a household, and it becomes incredibly expensive to raise kids.

After the sister's comment about God providing as he always has, this response pissed off the author, she stated that ‘no’, actually God didn't provide for her babies', the author herself did, and she wasn't going to give them any more handouts.

Following that comment, the event turned into a big family argument, and the author has now been ‘banned’ from seeing her family until she apologizes. The author refuses to apologize, and since Easter dinner she's only gotten one text from her mother, which stated that if her sister miscarriages, it's 'her fault for stressing her out'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within her right to point out the role she has played so far in financially supporting her sister, nieces and nephews? Or was it cruel for the author to make this statement in the wake of her sister's newest pregnancy announcement?