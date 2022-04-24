Father Ruins Easter Dinner After Daughter Changes Outfit

How much independence should children be given?

Parenting can be pretty tricky, especially when you're trying to figure out how much independence and freedom to give to your kids .

Many parents and psychologists agree that it's important to teach your kids responsibility for their choices, and encourage their own individuality and self-expression . With that said, not everyone is going to agree with an adult's parenting style or choices.

This situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife tells her husband that he ruined Easter dinner by letting their daughter choose her own outfit.

A Reddit post published on April 20th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,500 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins his post by stating that he recently got in an argument with his wife over a parenting decision. The couple has five daughters between the age of 3 and 17, and the mother always likes to coordinate her kids' outfits, especially for holidays as bonding exercises.

However, their 13-year-old daughter Charlotte has a different style and opinion when it comes to fashion. She started to get conscious about clothes, and thus her style differs greatly from her mother's. This has caused issues between them. The author has tried his best to convince his wife to let her dress the way she wants.

Like with every holiday, the mother picked out outfits for all of her kids. However, the 13-year-old didn't like what was chosen for her, as she felt that it was ‘childish’ and didn't match her style. The mother and her daughter argued about it, and the father intervened to allow his 13-year-old to wear whatever she wants, as long as it was appropriate.

It's only natural for children to build their own tastes.

Parents.com explains that around middle school and high school ages, teens find the opportunity to develop their own personal style and dabble with self-expression. This is both an experimentation, as well as an exploration of one's own identity .

As family members arrived and the party continued, everyone was having fun. However, the mother and eldest sister would comment on Charlotte's choice of outfit, and were harassing her about it.

Once the family returned from Easter dinner, the wife snapped at her husband, demanding to know why he didn't support her by forcing Charlotte to wear a certain outfit. The mother ultimately accused her husband of ‘ruining’ Easter dinner.

What do you think? Is the mother justified in being upset, considering how much care she puts into choosing matching outfits for her kids for the holidays? Or does the mother need to realize that at a certain age, it's no longer appropriate to dress her children, and she has to let them make their own choices as individuals?