'Bridezilla' Bans 5-Year-Old Niece from Wedding

Who gets the final say in who's invited to a wedding?

Weddings are a big deal. Especially when it comes to those who are planning them, such as an excited bride. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone , it's understandable why weddings are such a big deal.

Talk to any married couple, and they will likely tell you that the guest list was one of the hardest parts of planning the entire wedding . Whether there are budget constraints, or a couple simply doesn't want someone at their wedding, it can cause tension when somebody who wishes to be there isn't invited.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride refuses to allow her 5-year-old niece to be present at the wedding, resulting in family conflict.

A Reddit post published on April 19th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,400 upvotes and 2,900 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she and her groom are planning to have a child-free wedding, with the exception of her nieces and nephews. However, one niece is not invited.

The author goes on to state that her brother is divorced, and he and his ex-wife share two sons, aged 7 and 9. With that said, the author's brother also has another child, a 5-year-old daughter, with his current girlfriend, but the married-couple-to-be aren't very close with the new girlfriend or their niece.

The author says that while she's played with her niece and loves her, she can't seem to form the same sort of bond that she has with her nephews. And so, when the bride approached her fiance and asked about which children should and should not be invited to the wedding, he told her to do what made her feel ‘most comfortable’.

The bride went on to say that she talked to her brother and told him that he's welcome to bring his girlfriend, but the wedding is ‘child-free’ and so his daughter would not be invited. She then added that the only exceptions are his older children, as well as her fiancé's nieces and nephews.

The trend of 'child-free' weddings is alive and well.

There are plenty of valid reasons why a couple may choose to have a child-free wedding . For the most part, it is considered a personal choice, and is often a decision that can have some pushback from certain wedding guests .

The author concludes her post by saying that her brother called her ‘ridiculous and selfish’. He said she should be ashamed of using her wedding as an excuse to directly exclude her niece from the event.

The brother also pointed out that if five children were already invited to the ‘child-free wedding’, then it wasn't really a child-free wedding at all, and that she was obviously excluding his daughter for other reasons.

What do you think? Is the bride justified in having whatever sort of wedding she wants, even if she's excluding her niece? Or is it unreasonable for the bride to allow a half dozen children to be present, but then state that her niece isn't invited and use a 'child-free wedding' as the excuse?