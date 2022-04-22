Mom Refuses to Let Daughter Go on Trip After ‘Rude Treatment’ of Rich Family Members

Should rude behavior always be swiftly punished?

There's nothing easy about parenting, and there are a lot of different parenting styles that can come into the mix. Regardless of the style, it's a parent's responsibility to raise a self-sufficient and productive member of society.

One reality of society that can't be avoided is that there are massive wage gaps between lower-income and upper-income citizens. This can cause a lot of tension, especially if it exists within a family dynamic, but is also just a reality that must be navigated.

This situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a mom's daughter is incredibly rude to her wealthy family members, and so the mother threatens that she won't be able to come on the family vacation abroad with them due to her rudeness.

A Reddit post published on April 19th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,600 upvotes and almost 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she recently got remarried, and both she and her new husband already have kids. The author has one daughter from her side, and her new husband also has a teenage daughter as well.

The author also points out that her new husband is much wealthier than she is, and so the two daughters were raised very differently from one another. She adds that her husband's sisters have teenage girls the same age as the daughters, and they were also raised in wealth.

The author does point out, however, that though her stepdaughter and the teenage cousins were raised in a wealthy lifestyle, they are in no way snobby or rude. They have welcomed the author's daughter with open arms, and are very polite. The stepdaughter and her cousins, who are as close as sisters, have made a real effort to include the author's daughter in social situations and invite her to many things.

With that said, the author's daughter has come back from a lot of social events and been very angry, saying that the girls are spoiled, they're ‘prettier and skinnier’ than her, and they flaunt their designer purchases in her face. Put off by this, the author decided to keep her ears open, and at a recent party she snuck off to eavesdrop on the conversation between the teenage girls. It was at that point that she found out that her daughter was actually the aggressor, and was insulting the other girls who were just trying to be nice to her.

It can be difficult to adapt to blended families.

The US Bureau of Census reports that about 16% of households in the US are made up of blended families, whether it be half-siblings, step-siblings, adopted siblings, or the like. Families in the United States come in all shapes and sizes, and while finding a common ground with blended families might be tough at first, it is absolutely worth the extra effort.

Upon realizing how rude and awful her daughter was being to the girls who are just trying to welcome her with open arms, the author confronted her daughter. She asked why she was being so mean to them, and her daughter said that she hated how 'privileged' the lives of her stepsister and step-cousins had been. The author scolded her daughter, saying that there was no reason for her to be rude to them and treat them poorly.

The mom then upped the ante by telling her daughter that if she didn't apologize to her stepsister and cousins, then she was going to be banned from the vacation that they were meant to take with the sisters-in-law, their children and husbands. The author adds that though it's commonplace for the stepdaughter and cousins to have traveled and visited other countries, this would have been her own daughter's first international flight and she was very excited about it. The daughter was not pleased to hear that she might be cut out of the trip, and she threw a massive fit after being told that she'd have to apologize.

What do you think? Is the ultimatum that the author has given her daughter justified, considering how she was treating the other girls in the family? Or is it cruel of the author to deny her daughter her first international trip abroad, even though she was behaving poorly?

