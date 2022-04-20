Man Furious at Wife for Emptying Pockets Before Doing Laundry

Where is the line between being helpful and being intrusive?

Marriage isn't always easy . It can come with a lot of conflict, disagreement, and tension due to either internal or external factors.

And though marriage is a very intimate relationship, it's still only natural for couples to require some form of privacy in their lives. Everybody has secrets, but some secrets can be more damaging to a couple than others.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife is doing laundry, and notices something in the pocket of her husband's pants. She removes the item, only to receive an extremely confrontational reaction from her spouse.

A Reddit post, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 24,700 upvotes and 5,900 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she and her husband have been having some issues recently, but she just added it up to the realities of being married. With that said, she was recently doing laundry when she went to search through her husband's work pants to make sure nothing was left in the pockets before putting it in the wash. This is a very common practice for anyone who does laundry.

As she searched, she found a piece of paper in the pocket. Just as she'd done that, her husband happened to walk by and saw that she pulled something from the pocket of his work pants. He rushed in and began yelling at her to 'put the pants down'. She was holding the folded piece of paper, but he snatched it from her hands and started screaming at her about how she has 'no respect for his privacy'. She was truly dumbfounded by the situation, as she would always check pockets before doing laundry just to ensure nothing gets destroyed.

The husband continued to yell at his wife, telling her that she should have 'asked him first' if she could check his pockets because there might be 'important documents' in the pants. She added that important documents like a small piece of paper shouldn't be folded up and put in someone's pocket. After she asked what was on the paper, he refused to show her.

How important is trust in a marriage?

Trust is a necessary foundation in any relationship , including a marriage. A healthy couple will always assume the best of one another, and when they start to presume that the other is up to something nefarious, an element of distrust has entered their relationship which can lead to a lot of damage.

The author concludes her post by stating that she asked him why he wouldn't show her what was on the paper, and he stated that she had no right to ask him anything after she 'disrespected his privacy'. The author laughed in response to this, asking how private something can be if it's in his work pants.

Since the situation happened, the author adds that the couple has not spoken. She also reveals that her husband purchased his own personal closet with a lock on it to 'teach her a lesson' to not look in other people's clothing.

What do you think? Was the author entirely out of line to search through the pockets of her husband's clothing to ensure there was nothing in them before doing his laundry? Or is it obvious that her husband is clearly hiding something, and his overreaction is just evidence of the fact that he's up to something he shouldn't be?