Mom Horrified After Nurse Says She's 'Not a Real' Mother

How much does biology play into parenthood?

There are many adults who aspire to be parents one day . While this is a hefty responsibility, for some it is a lifelong goal to raise children. Many parents state that this can be one of the most fulfilling things a person does with their life.

With that being said, being a parent doesn't have everything to do with biology . In fact, blended households are a very common reality in the US, with 16% of households consisting of blended families . This can mean having stepchildren, half children, and also adopted kids and the like.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother is horrified after a nurse tells her she's not her daughter's 'real mom', because she didn't give birth to her.

A Reddit post , reported on by Sarah Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 27,700 upvotes and 3,600 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she and her husband adopted their 6-year-old daughter 2 years ago. While their daughter understands that she's adopted, it's been made very clear that even though she was not grown in her mom's belly, her parents still love her and treat her as if that were the case.

However, during a doctor's visit the other day, the mother had a terrible encounter with a nurse who was commenting on her daughter's physical differences from her parents. The author explains that the nurse came into the room with a discharge sheet, and made a comment about how she would never assume that a child wasn't biologically related to their parent, but it was obvious because they looked nothing alike.

The author, somewhat uncomfortable from this comment, clarified that they adopted their daughter and for that reason, she doesn't resemble herself or her husband.

It was then that the nurse said something truly shocking. She commented, 'Oh okay so she isn't your daughter.' Confused by this, the author reiterated that she was in fact the mother of the 6-year-old. The nurse simply replied that, technically, the little girl's 'real mom' was somewhere else, since the mother and child weren't biologically related.

Being a parent doesn't require shared DNA.

Nonprofit organization Adopted Together explains that it can be confusing to a child if the parents raising them are referred to as their ‘adoptive parents’. The organization instead suggests that the biological parents be referred to as 'birth parents ', while the adoptive parents be referred to as the child's 'parents'.

The author concludes her post by stating that she reiterated once again that she is the girl's mother, and the nurse bluntly stated that while she may be legally, the girl's 'real mom' is the one who gave birth to her biologically, so the author was not her 'real mom'.

It was then that the author cursed out the nurse before storming out of the office. She finishes her post with the statement of, 'I'm not an imaginary person. I'm just as real as my kid's biological mother is'.

What do you think? Was the nurse making a valid point by stating that the author is not her daughter's 'real mom' because they're not biologically related? Or was the nurse entirely out of line, and the author should report her for misconduct due to the offensive things that she said during the appointment?