Woman Refuses to 'Babysit' Stepson for Husband

Gillian Sisley

How much responsibility does a stepparent have to care for their spouse’s child?

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

With over 750,000 divorces being finalized every year in the US, many families have to learn to renavigate life under these new circumstances. And of these couples who get divorced, 1/3 of them will have children, complicating matters even further.

Also, of adults who get divorced, 50% of them will also remarry. When this happens, step-parents are introduced into households, creating blended families. The US Bureau of Census estimates that over 1,300 new blended families are formed every day, representing 16% of all US households.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father tricks his wife into looking after his son so that he can attend a wedding, even though she already said that she'll be busy working.

A Reddit post published on April 13th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,600 upvotes and 868 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her husband's friend was getting married, and the wedding had a "no kids" rule. For this reason, the father asked his wife to take time off work to look after her stepson. She told her husband that she couldn't do that, and he would have to get a babysitter.

The husband insisted that a babysitter wasn't a good idea, because her stepson had a tendency to cause trouble. He continued to beg the author, but she stood firm, and so he told her he would "figure something out". The author took faith in her husband's words, and ultimately trusted him to find a solution.

However, on the day of the wedding, the author learned that her husband had left her stepson at home without any form of supervision. She called his phone and when he answered he just told her to miss work to look after her stepson, but she said 'no' and told him he needed to deal with the situation. He refused, and she threatened to drop his son off at the wedding, but her husband just told her to 'suck it up'.

Because the author was already ready for work, she drove her stepson to the wedding and dropped him off. When the husband realized they were there, he got incredibly angry with his wife, but she told him that it was his job to coordinate another solution. He continued to be angry with her, and she replied that she felt 'helpless and pushed', and had no other option because she had to get to work.

Securing childcare is a common pain point for parents.

While access to childcare was already difficult, the pandemic has made it far worse. Many parents have reported that due to the pandemic they have noticed a rise in childcare costs, and some have even reported that they simply can't access or afford childcare these days. A new report has found that, since the beginning of the pandemic, average childcare costs have risen by 41%.

The author concludes her post by stating that she continued to argue with her husband. He couldn't believe that she would just ditch her stepson, and even told her that she's not stepmom material as she has 'no sense of responsibility'.

The author adds that they haven't been on good terms since, and that he keeps blaming her for leaving the stepson at the wedding, thus meaning he had to leave the wedding to go home and look after his son, since he hadn't coordinated any other childcare plans.

What do you think? Was the author in the right to drop her stepson off at the wedding, since her husband knowingly tricked her into looking after his son, even though she had to work? Or should the author have just taken one for the team, taken a day off of work, and looked after the stepson so that her husband could enjoy the wedding?

