Stranger Secretly Photographs 2-Year-Old Girl in Public

What would you do if a stranger was secretly taking pictures of your child?

Being a parent isn't easy. Your main role is to create a self-sustainable individual who contributes to society and can live their own life with the tools you've given them. However, regardless of age, a parent always remains a parent, and they always want to protect their children .

Especially in the case of daughters, the world is not always a safe place for girls. Whether it is unwanted attention, harassment on the street, or other dangers, parents tend to be extra vigilant in protecting their daughters due to the enhanced dangers out there.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father confronts a stranger who is photographing his 2-year-old daughter without the parents' permission, making the father think that the stranger is up to something nefarious.

A Reddit post published on April 12th, reported on by Nick Mordowanec from Newsweek , has gone viral with 31,400 upvotes and 2,900 comments.

The post features a video under the forum called 'Public Freakout', with the title 'Father confronts man who took pictures of his 2-year-old daughter'. The post has been labeled as a 'Justified Freakout' by online users, meaning that they feel the father's actions were valid. The video was originally published on TikTok , where it received over 100,000 likes and over 8,000 comments.

The video shows a stranger who the father is filming with his phone, and takes place in an outdoor setting. The stranger asks “Why don't you stay away from me?” as the father continues to film and asks what he was doing. At one point a security guard injects himself into their argument and asks what had happened. At which point the father stated that the man was taking pictures of his 2-year old daughter, and the father wanted to know why he was doing it.

When the security guard asked the stranger why he was secretly photographing another person's child, he replied with, "She's a cute kid". The man then took out his phone and showed all of the photos that he took of the young girl, and deleted them per the security guard’s request. When the security guard asked if he understood why the father was concerned, the man replied that he’ didn't understand’ what the big deal was.

Is there ever a justifiable reason to take photos of someone else’s child without parental consent?

The father clarifies in the video that he was concerned the stranger could be up to something nefarious by taking the pictures, insinuating he was behaving like someone who could be up to ‘something illegal’. The stranger replied, "That might be true".

The father concluded his confrontation with a stranger by insinuating that he appeared to also be up to something illegal, and was just as guilty as an adult who may take pictures of children for nefarious purposes.

What do you think? Was the father justified and confronting the man who was taking pictures of his daughter, and demanding why he had done that? Or was the stranger's purpose of taking the photos none of the father's business, and he should have just been left alone?