Dad Refuses to Take Daughter on Vacation with Niece

Separation is never easy for anyone, and it becomes even more difficult when there are kids involved in the mix. Data shows that about 750,000 divorces are finalized in the US each year, leaving many families having to learn how to re-navigate their new life circumstances.

With that said, the emotional toll of divorce or separation can be immense for children. They could have feelings of neglect , isolation, or even feelings of self-blame that it was their fault their parents chose to separate.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father takes his niece on vacation, but doesn't take his daughter with him, resulting in a lot of hurt feelings and family conflict.

Should a niece or nephew ever be prioritized over one's own child?

A Reddit post published on April 12th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,700 upvotes and 2,900 comments.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he and his wife got divorced many years ago, and his 14-year-old daughter Wendy lives with his ex a distance away. He only sees his daughter about once a month. However, the author also has a 15-year-old niece, Claire, who he has been raising since she was a child because her parents passed away.

He admits that he is closer to his niece than he is to Wendy, since Claire lives with him and he doesn't see Wendy often. He also adds that his daughter and his niece don't get along very well.

With that said, the author clarifies that he recently got a bonus, and decided to take a trip. However, he couldn't afford to take both girls with him, and since the two don't get along he didn't think anyone would have fun. Interestingly though, he says that the reason the girls don't get along is mostly his niece Claire's fault rather than his daughter's fault.

To try and justify his actions, the author pointed out that his daughter Wendy can 'go on trips with her mom whenever she wants', so he thought it was only fair to choose Claire over Wendy.

Is the preferential treatment of children ever warranted?

Favoritism can create a lot of issues for a child in the long run. It can harm the bond between parent and child, and fill the child with many feelings of low self-esteem, not being desired, and not being wanted. These feelings and concerns can be carried well into adulthood as well .

When the author returned from his trip, his daughter Wendy was incredibly angry at him, accusing him of choosing his niece over his own daughter. The author states that he considers Claire to also be his daughter, so he doesn't think that he's done anything wrong.

However, his ex-wife is telling him he was in the wrong, pointing out that he always favors Claire over Wendy. He doesn't think that this is true.

What do you think? Was the author justified in only bringing his niece on the trip, and not his daughter as well, since they don't get along? Or by his own logic, since he considers both girls to be like daughters to him, should he be treating them each equally in all situations?