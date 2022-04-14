Man Abandons Wife to Be with Mother Instead

Should a husband ever choose his mother over his wife?

If being married wasn’t already difficult, in-laws make it even harder on a couple. They can try to force their values and opinions on the pair, demanding that their desires be met . That sort of interference can put a terrible strain on a couple, increasing their odds of breaking up to a notable degree.

And what can make that risk of separation especially high is when a spouse routinely chooses to side with their parent , rather than their own spouse. Choosing a parent over a partner can create tension and resentment for the spouse that is always playing second fiddle to their in-law .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a husband ditches plans with his wife to instead spend time with his mother, and then becomes angry that his wife didn’t save him dinner afterwards.

A Reddit post published on April 11th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 25,600 upvotes and 4,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a somewhat strained relationship with her mother-in-law. The mother-in-law, who lives only a few blocks away, calls every night to ask the author what she’s making for dinner. The older woman will then brag about what she’s making, belittling the author’s cooking skills on a regular basis. If the author’s husband prefers the option his mother is making for dinner, he will leave his wife and her home-cooked meal to eat dinner with his mother instead.

Wanting to do something special for her husband, the author decided to surprise him with his favorite dish. Even though she was very busy that day, she still went out of her way to go to the grocery store and pick up the necessary ingredients. But as the wife was setting the table, her mother-in-law called and the husband answered.

To the author’s great surprise, her husband told her that his mom was cooking a meal that was “even more of his favorite”, and thus he left to eat dinner at his mother’s place, leaving the meticulously home-cooked meal she'd made especially for her husband untouched.

This, of course, made her feel absolutely terrible. Deeply upset by the incident, she ate her portion of the meal and took her husband’s plate of food and threw it out.

Couples can always expect there to be conflict in their relationship—it’s only natural for couples to disagree from time to time . Couples are advised by experts to talk through their disagreements with respect, and try to find a common ground that they can both agree on.

The husband returned home from his mother’s place not long after. He was angry because his mother had lied about cooking his favorite meal, and had only said it to get him to come over.

He then told his wife that she could ‘reheat his dinner now’.

She then explained to him that she’d thrown out his plate of food because he’d disrespected her by leaving, and her husband immediately became furious. He started yelling at her, telling her she had been ‘petty and horrible’ for throwing out the food, and now is no longer talking to her.

What do you think? Was the author justified in throwing out her husband’s plate of food, after he abandoned it to instead eat at his mother’s? Or did the author overreact, and she shouldn’t be so upset about the fact that her husband is close with his mother?