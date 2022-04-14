Man Abandons Wife to Be with Mother Instead

Gillian Sisley

Should a husband ever choose his mother over his wife?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392hdO_0f9IeXvv00
Photo by Eduardo Barrios on Unsplash

If being married wasn’t already difficult, in-laws make it even harder on a couple. They can try to force their values and opinions on the pair, demanding that their desires be met. That sort of interference can put a terrible strain on a couple, increasing their odds of breaking up to a notable degree.

And what can make that risk of separation especially high is when a spouse routinely chooses to side with their parent, rather than their own spouse. Choosing a parent over a partner can create tension and resentment for the spouse that is always playing second fiddle to their in-law.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a husband ditches plans with his wife to instead spend time with his mother, and then becomes angry that his wife didn’t save him dinner afterwards.

Should a husband ever choose his mother over his wife?

A Reddit post published on April 11th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 25,600 upvotes and 4,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a somewhat strained relationship with her mother-in-law. The mother-in-law, who lives only a few blocks away, calls every night to ask the author what she’s making for dinner. The older woman will then brag about what she’s making, belittling the author’s cooking skills on a regular basis. If the author’s husband prefers the option his mother is making for dinner, he will leave his wife and her home-cooked meal to eat dinner with his mother instead.

Wanting to do something special for her husband, the author decided to surprise him with his favorite dish. Even though she was very busy that day, she still went out of her way to go to the grocery store and pick up the necessary ingredients. But as the wife was setting the table, her mother-in-law called and the husband answered.

To the author’s great surprise, her husband told her that his mom was cooking a meal that was “even more of his favorite”, and thus he left to eat dinner at his mother’s place, leaving the meticulously home-cooked meal she'd made especially for her husband untouched.

This, of course, made her feel absolutely terrible. Deeply upset by the incident, she ate her portion of the meal and took her husband’s plate of food and threw it out.

Relationships take strong communication.

Couples can always expect there to be conflict in their relationship—it’s only natural for couples to disagree from time to time. Couples are advised by experts to talk through their disagreements with respect, and try to find a common ground that they can both agree on.

The husband returned home from his mother’s place not long after. He was angry because his mother had lied about cooking his favorite meal, and had only said it to get him to come over.

He then told his wife that she could ‘reheat his dinner now’.

She then explained to him that she’d thrown out his plate of food because he’d disrespected her by leaving, and her husband immediately became furious. He started yelling at her, telling her she had been ‘petty and horrible’ for throwing out the food, and now is no longer talking to her.

What do you think? Was the author justified in throwing out her husband’s plate of food, after he abandoned it to instead eat at his mother’s? Or did the author overreact, and she shouldn’t be so upset about the fact that her husband is close with his mother?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Parenting# Children# Viral# Social Media

Comments / 98

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
50207 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Requires Woman to Get Pregnant

Should in-laws have any say in what goes on in the bedroom between a married couple?. The birth of a baby is meant to be an exciting time for everyone involved, however, a person should not rush into having a child. Adults should only have babies if they feel that they are completely ready to do so. And with over 3.7 million babies being born every year in the US, this is a situation that many are accustomed to navigating.

Read full story
41 comments

Woman Rescues Kitten Abandoned on Rainy Highway

Does every creature deserve a chance at a new life?. Unfortunately, the reality is that animal abuse is not uncommon in the US. The Humane Society of the United States released a survey that reported domestic abusers would often target pets in their household as well with their violence. If humans were being abused, odds were the animals were too.

Read full story
4 comments

Mother-in-Law Announces Pregnancy, 'Steals Thunder' from Expectant Parents

Who should have first dibs on announcing a pregnancy?. Preparing to welcome a new child into the world is an exciting time for expectant parents. While the process of being pregnant may not necessarily always be a pleasant one, the reward of a baby at the end makes it worth it.

Read full story
51 comments

Woman Refuses to 'Babysit' Stepson for Husband

How much responsibility does a stepparent have to care for their spouse’s child?. With over 750,000 divorces being finalized every year in the US, many families have to learn to renavigate life under these new circumstances. And of these couples who get divorced, 1/3 of them will have children, complicating matters even further.

Read full story
136 comments

Stranger Secretly Photographs 2-Year-Old Girl in Public

What would you do if a stranger was secretly taking pictures of your child?. Being a parent isn't easy. Your main role is to create a self-sustainable individual who contributes to society and can live their own life with the tools you've given them. However, regardless of age, a parent always remains a parent, and they always want to protect their children.

Read full story
306 comments

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter on Vacation with Niece

Should a niece or nephew ever be prioritized over one's own child?. Separation is never easy for anyone, and it becomes even more difficult when there are kids involved in the mix. Data shows that about 750,000 divorces are finalized in the US each year, leaving many families having to learn how to re-navigate their new life circumstances.

Read full story
179 comments

Teen Disgusted that Mom Talks About 'Intimate' Topics

Is a person ever too old to enjoy life to the fullest?. Being a parent isn't easy. You generally have to be the bad guy, instill rules and boundaries, and often tell your children things they don't want to hear. But that's just all part of the process.

Read full story
161 comments

Mother-in-Law Wears White to Son's Wedding

Is it okay to take petty revenge against someone who is also being petty?. As if planning a wedding wasn't difficult enough, loved ones will always have opinions or suggestions to impose on the engaged couple. In many cases, it is often the mothers of the bride and groom who will have the loudest and most insistent demands.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman Refuses to Switch Seats with 3-Year-Old and Mother

Should you ever give up your seat on a plane to another person?. With the pandemic easing up, more people are starting to plan vacations and looking forward to traveling again. But not everyone feels completely comfortable with traveling as they used to, often having concerns about personal space, germs being spread, and the increasing cost of traveling due to fuel shortages.

Read full story

Mother-in-Law Forces Woman to Fly Coach on Flight

The pandemic has heavily impacted traveling in the world, including the US. Although, things are now opening up more, and many are looking to get out there again and have a vacation or two.

Read full story
63 comments

‘Bridezilla’ Forbids Fiancée of Cousin from Attending Wedding

What are the rules when it comes to inviting significant others?. Weddings are a big deal. They're often categorized as the most important day in a person's life, and with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the United States alone, it's easy to understand why such an event is made to be so big.

Read full story
64 comments

Pregnant Woman Refuses to Eat Mother-in-Law’s Cooking

Should a person ever choose a parent over their partner?. Pregnancy is not easy in any way. It takes a real toll on the body, creating a lot of stressors in life. From being uncomfortable due to bloating, nausea, joint pain, and the like, there are also a lot of hormonal elements at play, such as mood swings.

Read full story
65 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay Father's Hospital Bills

Research shows that over 40% of American households have children underneath their roofs. With that said, a portion of those children will grow up estranged from a biological parent, whether it was due to divorce, conflict of some sort, or the parent willingly choosing to walk out of the child's life.

Read full story
343 comments

Man Evicts Family Over Stolen $4K Engagement Ring

If your child steals something, should you reimburse the owner?. Over 7 million arrests take place in the US every year. Among those crimes will be thefts, assaults, burglaries, and the like. And these are only the crimes that are discovered and are given charges. Many crimes take place in which the perpetrator is never caught.

Read full story
68 comments

Woman Furious After Boyfriend Hides Passport to Sabotage Trip

Is there ever a good reason to hide a partner's belongings?. Now that the world is opening up after years of lockdowns and isolations due to the pandemic, many are finally looking forward to traveling again. Although things can change on a dime, many can't wait to book vacations and flights as soon as possible.

Read full story
56 comments

Mom Refuses to Name Baby After Serial Killer

Having a child is an exciting time in anyone's life. And with over 3.6 million babies born in the US every year, over 10,000 families get to experience the arrival of their newborns each day.

Read full story
241 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Apology for Comeback from Son-in-Law

When does a clever comeback cross the line into disrespectful territory?. It's no secret that in-laws have a reputation for being incredibly challenging and complicating matters in a marriage. In fact, science has proven that interference from in-laws has the chance of increasing a couple's risk of divorce by 20%.

Read full story
251 comments

Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.

Read full story
212 comments

Bride Refuses to Let Groom's Sister in Wedding

Weddings are a big deal, and for a good reason. A wedding day is meant to be one of the most special days of a person's life, and with the wedding industry bringing over 60 billion dollars each year to the US, it's understandable why couples can get so caught up on the details of planning a wedding.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy