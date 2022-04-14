Teen Disgusted that Mom Talks About 'Intimate' Topics

Gillian Sisley

Is a person ever too old to enjoy life to the fullest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jg8ar_0f9701wz00
Photo by Rahadiansyah on Unsplash

Being a parent isn't easy. You generally have to be the bad guy, instill rules and boundaries, and often tell your children things they don't want to hear. But that's just all part of the process.

And with over 40% of us households having children under their roofs, a lot of adults are navigating having more challenging conversations with their kids.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teenage boy is absolutely disgusted that his mother is still intimate with other people, and shames his mom for that fact.

Is a person ever too old to enjoy life to the fullest?

A Reddit post published on April 13th, reported on by Alexandra Schonfeld from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,800 upvotes and 5,600 comments.

The teen begins his post by clarifying that her father and mother got divorced when she was very young, and her father has since remarried. He clarifies that his stepmother is trying to get pregnant, but he's not interested in knowing too much about it. He states that the only reason he knows about it is that his father wanted to be sure that he'd be okay with having a sibling.

With that said, he adds that his mom and stepmom have quite a good relationship, and they recently got into a conversation about having children in front of the teen. The author said that he tolerated the conversation at first, but he was very disgusted listening to his mother talk about anything related to babies and procreating.

He started to complain to his mom that he wanted to go home, but the mother declined as she wanted to continue talking to the stepmom. She told her son that if he wanted to leave he could just go to his room, or go home on his own. The teen then expressed that he couldn't go to his room without looking like a little kid. Between said that his breaking point was when his mom asked his stepmom how many times a week she was intimate with his dad.

Ageism is a real societal problem.

Society has branded older folks as being less desirable or less important, as if their best days are behind them and they have nothing further to live for.

But the reality is, regardless of your age, you can always enjoy life and have fun. It doesn't matter if anyone else thinks you're too old to do that, you're never too old to be happy.

The teen concludes his post by stating that he yelled at his mother for her conversation with the stepmom, telling her that she's 'too old' to be discussing 'stuff like that'. He adds that after yelling at his mom, she left the house and has been cold to him ever since.

What do you think? Is the teen justified in not wanting to recognize or acknowledge that his parents are still intimate in their partnerships, and thus justified in shaming his mother? Or does the 18-year-old need to grow up and realize that age doesn't matter, and people have the right to live the way they want to without judgment?

