Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Do pregnant women deserve preferential treatment?

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.

With that said, there are plenty of individuals who believe that pregnant people deserve preferential treatment , considering the fact that they're carrying a heavier load and strain on their bodies. But not everyone agrees with this philosophy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a young woman recovering from a car accident refuses to give up her seat to a pregnant woman on a public bus.

A Reddit post published on April 5th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 16,500 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that a few months ago she was in an accident in which she was hit by a speeding car while crossing the street. Her leg and right knee took most of the blow, leaving her with broken bones in her leg and a basically fractured kneecap. She can get around okay, as long as she doesn't walk for too long and uses a cane.

With that said, the author was recently on the bus heading home from school, and her knee was bothering her. Not long after, a pregnant woman boarded the bus and there wasn't an empty seat. The author explains that she was one of the younger people on the bus, and that the pregnant woman approached her and demanded she give up her seat.

The author then attempted to explain quietly about her knee injury and that she can't keep her balance while standing on a bus, but the pregnant woman began to yell at her. She said that she didn't believe the author's excuse. In response, the young woman lifted up her dress above the knee to show the pregnant woman the scars. She admits that the scars didn't exactly look pretty or healed, but she showed the woman just so that she could shut down the harassment.

Pregnant people aren't the only ones living with discomfort.

Data shows that over 61 million people in the United State s live with a disability, meaning that 1 in 4 adults in the United States have some form of disability that they navigate in their everyday life. These can be anything from physical to mental.

The author concludes her post by explaining that the pregnant woman went quiet after she saw the scars. But things didn't end there—someone sitting behind the author weighed in on the situation and told her that showing her scars was out of line, and she'd embarrassed the pregnant woman. The bystander said that the author should have just stood up and ‘sucked it up’ for the rest of the bus ride.

What do you think? Was the author justified in holding her ground by not giving her seat up to the pregnant woman, when she legitimately needed it herself? Or was the bystander right in that the author was out of line by showing her scars to the pregnant woman and proving why she couldn't stand on the bus herself?