Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Gillian Sisley

Do pregnant women deserve preferential treatment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtmGs_0f3VVHen00
Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.

With that said, there are plenty of individuals who believe that pregnant people deserve preferential treatment, considering the fact that they're carrying a heavier load and strain on their bodies. But not everyone agrees with this philosophy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a young woman recovering from a car accident refuses to give up her seat to a pregnant woman on a public bus.

Do pregnant women deserve preferential treatment?

A Reddit post published on April 5th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 16,500 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that a few months ago she was in an accident in which she was hit by a speeding car while crossing the street. Her leg and right knee took most of the blow, leaving her with broken bones in her leg and a basically fractured kneecap. She can get around okay, as long as she doesn't walk for too long and uses a cane.

With that said, the author was recently on the bus heading home from school, and her knee was bothering her. Not long after, a pregnant woman boarded the bus and there wasn't an empty seat. The author explains that she was one of the younger people on the bus, and that the pregnant woman approached her and demanded she give up her seat.

The author then attempted to explain quietly about her knee injury and that she can't keep her balance while standing on a bus, but the pregnant woman began to yell at her. She said that she didn't believe the author's excuse. In response, the young woman lifted up her dress above the knee to show the pregnant woman the scars. She admits that the scars didn't exactly look pretty or healed, but she showed the woman just so that she could shut down the harassment.

Pregnant people aren't the only ones living with discomfort.

Data shows that over 61 million people in the United States live with a disability, meaning that 1 in 4 adults in the United States have some form of disability that they navigate in their everyday life. These can be anything from physical to mental.

The author concludes her post by explaining that the pregnant woman went quiet after she saw the scars. But things didn't end there—someone sitting behind the author weighed in on the situation and told her that showing her scars was out of line, and she'd embarrassed the pregnant woman. The bystander said that the author should have just stood up and ‘sucked it up’ for the rest of the bus ride.

What do you think? Was the author justified in holding her ground by not giving her seat up to the pregnant woman, when she legitimately needed it herself? Or was the bystander right in that the author was out of line by showing her scars to the pregnant woman and proving why she couldn't stand on the bus herself?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Parents# Parenting# Transportation# Social Media

Comments / 98

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
48148 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Baby After Serial Killer

Having a child is an exciting time in anyone's life. And with over 3.6 million babies born in the US every year, over 10,000 families get to experience the arrival of their newborns each day.

Read full story
128 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Apology for Comeback from Son-in-Law

When does a clever comeback cross the line into disrespectful territory?. It's no secret that in-laws have a reputation for being incredibly challenging and complicating matters in a marriage. In fact, science has proven that interference from in-laws has the chance of increasing a couple's risk of divorce by 20%.

Read full story
180 comments

Bride Refuses to Let Groom's Sister in Wedding

Weddings are a big deal, and for a good reason. A wedding day is meant to be one of the most special days of a person's life, and with the wedding industry bringing over 60 billion dollars each year to the US, it's understandable why couples can get so caught up on the details of planning a wedding.

Read full story

Man Refuses to Let Pregnant Woman Sit in Empty Seat

How far should people go to accommodate pregnant individuals?. It's no secret that being pregnant isn't exactly a walk in the park. It comes with a lot of uncomfortable and inconvenient symptoms, such as nausea, bloating, pain, soreness, and the like. Not to mention all of the more serious medical complications that can arise, including miscarriage or threats to the mother or baby's health.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman Calls Police on Boyfriend's Family for Trespassing

Does calling the police on a partner's family members cross the line?. Crimes are committed every single day in the US. Data shows that over 7 million arrests happen every year, with many more crimes than that taking place without the perpetrators being caught or reports being filed.

Read full story
13 comments

Mom Demands Sister-in-Law Lie to Kids for 'Religious Reasons'

How far should one go to cater to another person's religious beliefs?. The world is full of different people with different values. Among these values will fall religious beliefs, whether they exist or are non-existent. The US is comprised predominantly of those who follow Christian beliefs at 65% of the population.

Read full story
321 comments

Woman Exposes Messages from Bully to Parents

Should parents stop bullying from happening, even when their children are adults?. Bullying is not at all uncommon in the US. Data shows that 20% of American children between the ages of 12 and 18 will be bullied at some point in their lifetime. That data also shows that 19% of students between grades 9 and 12 will be bullied directly on school property.

Read full story
113 comments

Woman Shamed by Sister for Pregnancy

Should a person ever be ashamed to bring a child into the world?. Most people, at least those who wish to have children, view babies as a precious gift. Data shows that over 10,000 newborns enter the world every day in the US, so the experience of welcoming a new family member is a fairly common occurrence.

Read full story
31 comments

Brother-in-Law Repulsed by Teen's 'Gross' Leg Hair

Should your body be anyone else's business but your own?. Society and the media impose a lot of standards and expectations on women, and young girls, in particular, are susceptible to these messages. Studies have shown that social media has a negative impact on the mental health of young girls, and can even lead to mental health struggles such as the increased risk of anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

Read full story
100 comments

Mother Refuses to Pay Kids Money for Housework

Should children be compensated financially for contributing to housework?. Parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising a productive and responsible member of society, and must equip their child with all the tools necessary so that they can be self-sufficient out in the world.

Read full story
56 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept that Son Does Chores

Marriage has a notorious reputation for being a difficult sort of relationship to manage. When a pair of adults decide to get married, they are committing to being partners in life and sharing the load of their lifestyle.

Read full story
50 comments

Dad Fires Babysitter for 'Slacking' on Job

Should parents be extra picky when it comes to babysitters?. It's no secret that raising and parenting children is no walk in the park. In fact, many call parenting one of the hardest jobs in the world, as it comes with many responsibilities and completely changes a person's life.

Read full story
114 comments

Man Horrified After Dog is Tied Up Outside

Should dogs be left outside to weather the elements?. There's a reason dogs are called man's best friend. They are known to be fiercely loyal, as well as incredibly intelligent. Studies even show that having pets increases an owner's happiness, as well as reduces stress and mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety.

Read full story
162 comments

Employees Refuse to Re-apply for Jobs After Company Buy-Out

What is reasonable protocol after a company buyout?. The pandemic has done a real number on businesses in the US in the last 2 years. While the economy is finally starting to get back on its feet, there are still businesses that are struggling to make ends meet. Some are even seeing financial improvements to the point of being able to expand their ventures.

Read full story
181 comments

Mother Dog Refuses to Eat Until Puppies are Fed

The love of a mother can be found across all species. Abandoning an animal is considered a form of animal abuse. A survey from the Humane Society of the United States found that domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often harm the pets in the household as well with their rage. 88% of households that were being supervised due to child abuse were also found to have animal abuse taking place as well.

Read full story
48 comments

Groom Furious at Friend for Joke Made During Speech

Is it ever appropriate to make deprecating jokes during a wedding speech?. Data shows that about 41% of first marriages will ultimately end in divorce, and that 14% of divorcees will go on to marry a second time, if not multiple times more.

Read full story
53 comments

Mom Confronts Parents of Bully Harassing Her Daughter

It's estimated that about 20% of American children between the ages of 12 and 18 will experience some sort of bullying in their lifetime. Yet another 19% between grades 9 to 12 have also reported that they were bullied on school property.

Read full story
284 comments

Man Refuses to Invite Wife to 50% of Family Dinners

It's no secret that being married isn't exactly easy. Marriage takes a lot of work, time and effort, and a couple has to be dedicated to the same vision and same goals moving forward for a healthy marriage to last long term.

Read full story
67 comments

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.

Read full story
66 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy