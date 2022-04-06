Woman Shamed by Sister for Pregnancy

Gillian Sisley

Should a person ever be ashamed to bring a child into the world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4aU4_0f1DOlhG00
Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

Most people, at least those who wish to have children, view babies as a precious gift. Data shows that over 10,000 newborns enter the world every day in the US, so the experience of welcoming a new family member is a fairly common occurrence.

With that said, based on religious beliefs or culture, the arrival of a baby may not be necessarily welcomed. Especially in the case that a baby is born out of wedlock. Regardless, if someone chooses to have a child, that is their own personal decision and is up to no one else to decide.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a sister shames the author for her past intimate experiences, making fun of a young child's existence in the process.

A Reddit post published on April 1st, reported on by Alexandra Schonfeld from Newsweek, has gone viral with 14,400 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she comes from a highly religious family, and her sister in particular takes great pride in her religious values. The author adds that her sister has always been very judgmental of the author's life choices.

With that said, the author explains that just two months after getting an IUD, she learned she was pregnant. Her sister continued to shame her more and more, insinuating that the father would leave her to be a single mom, and that was the 'price and consequence' of having casual intimate relations with other people.

Fast forward several years, and the author learned that her sister's boyfriend had a very active online dating account. More shocking was that in the description the boyfriend stated that he and his girlfriend had an agreement that he could be intimate with other people, because the girlfriend had a religious vow to save herself for marriage. When the author saw this, she couldn't help but see the hypocrisy in her sister shaming her for her life choices, while also allowing her boyfriend to be casually intimate with other people.

The author originally didn't say anything, however, at a recent family gathering, her sister commented on how cute the author's little boy was, then made a rather tasteless joke. She asked 'which of the 10 guys was his real father', making a judgmental dig once again at the author's previous life choices. The sister and her boyfriend, who was secretly active on Tinder, jointly laughed at this joke.

Premarital intimacy is highly common.

A study looked at the trends of premarital intimacy in the US, and it found that by age 20, 77% of respondents had been intimate with their partners before marriage. By age 30, that number increased to 91%.

Finally at her wit's end, the author decided to get some payback. She jokingly answered that the father of her baby was a guy named 'Trevor' from Tinder—which was the boyfriend's online alias—and that his girlfriend didn't care if he slept with other girls. She then added the zinger of 'I think you know him!', and smirked at the boyfriend.

The author expected her sister and the boyfriend to be embarrassed by the fact that they had been found out—although the author had the courtesy of not exposing the secret to everyone else—but instead, the sister screamed at the author, insulted her, and told her to leave the party.

What do you think? Was the author justified in calling out the inappropriate joke made about her son through subtly pointing out her sister's hypocrisy? Or should the author have kept her mouth shut, and not made it clear to her sister and the boyfriend that she knew about their dirty little secret?

