Man Horrified After Dog is Tied Up Outside

Should dogs be left outside to weather the elements?

There's a reason dogs are called man's best friend. They are known to be fiercely loyal, as well as incredibly intelligent. Studies even show that having pets increases an owner's happiness, as well as reduces stress and mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety.

With that said, not all pets are treated the way they should be. In fact, the Humane Society of the United States has found that those accused of domestic abuse would often target the pets in their household with violence as well. Another study showed that 88% of households that were being supervised for child neglect showed evidence of animal abuse, too.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man discovers that his dog has been tied up outside without his permission, and kicks the people who did it out of his house.

A Reddit post published on March 31st, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,100 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he and his girlfriend have been seeing each other for 2 years now, and he also has a dog named Boots. His dog is incredibly well-behaved, very friendly, and loved by neighbors. Boots is also welcome in his home and has a backyard to run around in.

With that said, the author's girlfriend has always believed that dogs are outside pets similar to farm animals, and for that reason, she didn't like Boots being inside the house. The author says that she eventually warmed up the dog.

However, her family was recently struggling with finances, and so they moved into the author's home so that they could get back on their feet. The author's girlfriend did warn him that her mother doesn't let dogs in the house or be in the kitchen. Things were going fine, although the girlfriend's mother did comment on how the dog should not be let in the house, and should be kept outside. The author, however, was firm in the fact that it was his home, and his dog was allowed to be in it.

But one morning the author joined the rest of the family for breakfast and his dog was nowhere to be found. When he asked about it, his girlfriend's mother told him that dogs don't belong in the kitchen, so they put him outside. The author didn't think much of it until he looked at the window only to find that his dog had been tied up around the corner of the house to the fence. The author was furious that his dog was being treated this way.

Animal abuse is no small matter.

Unfortunately, animal abuse is not uncommon in any way. A report by Pawsome Advice found that an animal is abused every single minute in the US, and over 10 million animals are abused to the severity of death each year.

When the author confronted his girlfriend's mother, she just replied that the dog shouldn't be allowed to run wild, and she was just treating the dog the way dogs are meant to be treated. Angry about how his girlfriend's mom treated his dog, he kicked her and the girlfriend out of his house. He's now wondering if he was in the wrong for telling his girlfriend and her mother to leave after they tied his dog up to a fence.

What do you think? Is the author justified in kicking them out after they tied up his dog without his permission? Or is the author just overreacting, and needs to recognize that people have differences of opinion?