Employees Refuse to Re-apply for Jobs After Company Buy-Out

What is reasonable protocol after a company buyout?

The pandemic has done a real number on businesses in the US in the last 2 years. While the economy is finally starting to get back on its feet, there are still businesses that are struggling to make ends meet. Some are even seeing financial improvements to the point of being able to expand their ventures.

However, the "Great Resignation" is currently happening, which is a movement defined by workers who are choosing to leave their jobs or positions due to complaints of unfair, toxic, or stressful work situations that don't value their employees’ worth.

These very realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a group of employees refuse to reapply for their positions after their company is sold in a buyout.

A Reddit post published on March 31st, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with an astounding 62,500 upvotes and 2,900 comments.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he works for a very profitable family-owned manufacturing business, however, it was recently bought out by a private equity fund. After the deal went through, the employees were gathered in a meeting and told that, effective immediately, they were laid off because the company was sold, and they would have to reapply for their jobs.

The author explains that because the owners of the business structured the sale as an 'asset sale', employees of the company were considered a liability. When the new owners told the employees that they were invited to reapply for their jobs, they made it clear that there would be some benefit cuts as well as restructuring. To add more insult to injury, all jobs would be expanded to add more work.

Now faced with the insult of having to reapply for a job they already proved themselves in, and take on more work for less pay, the employees were not happy. The new owners, following the meeting, set up a table in the lobby to receive applications from the employees they just laid off. They even stocked it with coffee and donuts to try and entice the employees to reapply for their positions.

The author makes it very clear that not one person reapplied for their position, and all of the employees who were incredibly insulted by how they were being treated, just walked out the door and didn't come back.

Can employers afford to be burning bridges right now?

Due to the Great Resignation wave, most of the power in the workforce has moved over to employees. There are many unoccupied job positions available and not enough applicants to fill them, leaving companies in difficult situations. This also means that workers are in a more beneficial spot , as they get to be pickier about where they choose to work.

The author concludes his post by clarifying that the new owners are in a bit of a pickle, as the factory specializes in very niche products, and all of the employees had highly specialized knowledge. The author adds that the average employee had been working there for 18 to 25 years. Some simply opted to retire when they were laid off.

What do you think? Were the employees justified in refusing to reapply for their jobs, after being laid off and told they would be getting a pay cut? Or should the employees have appreciated that the economy is very tough right now and that their new employers need their expertise?