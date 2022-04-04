Mother Dog Refuses to Eat Until Puppies are Fed

The love of a mother can be found across all species.

Abandoning an animal is considered a form of animal abuse. A survey from the Humane Society of the United States found that domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often harm the pets in the household as well with their rage. 88% of households that were being supervised due to child abuse were also found to have animal abuse taking place as well.

A report by Pawsome Advice has also found that an animal is abused just about every minute in the US, and over 10 million innocent pets are abused to the point of death each year.

But despite all the pain and heartache, dogs, in particular, seem to still be able to love and show compassion beyond their trauma. This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a group of volunteers go to feed an abandoned dog in the woods, but before she eats she leads the volunteers to a secret spot where they find a precious surprise.

A Reddit post published on March 31st, reported on by Catherine Ferris from Newsweek , has gone viral with 30,700 upvotes and over 300 comments.

The video, originally posted to YouTube by Adorable Paws, has received over a million views. The video shows a group of volunteers handing out dry food for the stray dogs in the area, however, one particular dog refuses to eat for some reason.

The dog then appears to start leading the volunteers in a different direction, looking over her shoulder to ensure that they're following, and the group continue on her tail to see what she's trying to show them.

Not long after they start to follow, a litter of tiny and adorable puppies emerge from the forest and run-up to their mom.

It becomes clear to the volunteers that the mother pup wasn't going to let herself eat until her babies had eaten first. In a sacrificial act that warms the hearts of the internet, the mother dog's protective nature and instinct for her puppies has made her go viral online.

The maternal instincts of mother dogs are strong.

An opinion piece by the American Kennel Club states that a mother dog's maternal instincts are matched to that of a human’s.

The puppies will stay with their mother for 3 to 4 weeks , nursing rather than eating solid foods, and after several days the mother will allow other people to come closer to her babies.

Volunteers from Adorable Paws confirmed that the mother didn't seem to have an appetite when the volunteers left food for the dogs in the forest. She refused to eat without her puppies, and that's why she led the volunteers straight to them.

The description of the video read, "Motherhood is sacred."