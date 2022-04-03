Groom Furious at Friend for Joke Made During Speech

Is it ever appropriate to make deprecating jokes during a wedding speech?

Data shows that about 41% of first marriages will ultimately end in divorce , and that 14% of divorcees will go on to marry a second time, if not multiple times more.

Divorce is not easy for anyone, and matters get more complicated when kids are involved. Of the over 700,000 divorces that are finalized each year in the US, 1/3 of those partnerships will have children together.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man's friend gets remarried for a second time, and during the speech the man makes a joke about the questionable circumstances that brought the new groom and bride together.

Jokes in a wedding speech: yay or nay?

The author begins his post by clarifying that he was a troublemaker in elementary school, and for that reason, his mom got him a tutor named Abby.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he was a troublemaker in elementary school, and for that reason, his mom got him a tutor named Abby. Abby and the author's older brother John became quite close and hit it off. They eventually started dating, and the author and Abby became close friends themselves.

Fast forward one decade and Abby and John are married with one child. However, John confided in the author that he wanted a divorce from Abby because he met somebody else. The author was disappointed in his brother for this move, because he felt that Abby had been severely mistreated by his brother's affair. Sometime down the line, John and his new girlfriend decide that they're going to get married.

However, Abby gave the author a call to tell him that she'd been receiving very unkind and rude messages from John's soon-to-be wife. When the author confronted John about the mean text messages, the brother didn't see anything wrong with it, even after seeing the messages Abby had been sent.

Though the author was angry about the mistreatment of Abby, she encouraged him to still go to his brother's wedding, where he had to make a speech. With that said, during the speech, the author decided to get a bit of revenge on Abby’s behalf.

What's the etiquette when it comes to jokes in reception speeches?

A survey of 380 respondents found that more than half of the wedding guests felt speeches were one of the parts they remembered most about a person’s special day. 95% of those same respondents said that one of the main talking points following the wedding was also the speeches that were given.

The joke the author made essentially told the new wife that she should use caution, as she knew from her own experience that John didn't see a wife as the reason to stop trying to find true love. John and the bride became furious, and kicked the author out of the wedding shortly after that, and since then John has been yelling at the author through phone calls and texts.

What do you think? Was the author's joke at his brother's wedding about the affair justified, if not to get a bit of revenge for Abby? Or was the author incredibly selfish to make this joke, and single-handedly ruined what was meant to be the most special day of his brother's life?