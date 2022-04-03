Mom Confronts Parents of Bully Harassing Her Daughter

Is there any valid excuse for bullying?

It's estimated that about 20% of American children between the ages of 12 and 18 will experience some sort of bullying in their lifetime. Yet another 19% between grades 9 to 12 have also reported that they were bullied on school property.

Bullying is no small matter. Psychologists can confirm that there are lasting and damaging effects due to bullying, well into adulthood. Victims are more likely to suffer from mental health struggles, self-esteem issues, and persistent feelings of loneliness.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother confronts the parent of her daughter's bully, resulting in a heated interaction.

A Reddit post published on March 31st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,200 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her daughter is in middle school, and has recently become the target of bullying. She adds that her daughter's had a pretty rough year because starting middle school was not an easy transition for her.

But what's made matters worse is that her daughter is being relentlessly bullied by another girl, who teases her about her hair, her appearance, her interests, and even the way she talks. The author has reported the behavior to the school, but has caught on to the fact that the bully is smart enough to never harass her daughter when other adults are present.

The bullying has recently reached new levels of cruelty and needed to be addressed immediately. The bully has gotten bolder, and has even put gum in her daughter's hair during class. Thankfully, the school took that incident seriously and the bully got in trouble, but the author still insisted on a meeting so that the matter could be resolved entirely.

At the meeting, the bully's mother was present, and the author didn't mince words. She laid out all of the nasty things the bully had done to her daughter, the emotional distress it had caused, and how it needed to stop. While the bully's mother was very apologetic, she confirmed that the bully's father had died the previous year, and the bully was now acting out. However, this excuse wasn't good enough for the author.

Bullying must be taken seriously.

Data from the National Center for Educational Statistics shows that a high percentage of male students identify physical bullying as the way that they're tormented. However, female students report that they're more likely to be subjected to rumors or exclusion from activities as a form of bullying.

After the mother of the bully gave her reasoning for why her daughter was acting so cruelly, the author told her that she didn't care what the reason was. She told the mother very frankly that her daughter had been harassed for over 9 months, and there hadn't been any consequences for the actions. The author then told the bully's mom that she needed to get her act together so that her daughter wouldn't traumatize the author's daughter in the long run.

What do you think? Does the bully's father passing away excuse the bully's behavior towards the author's daughter? Or is the father's death only an explanation, and does not mean she should be free of consequences if she's treating others cruelly?