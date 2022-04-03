Man Refuses to Invite Wife to 50% of Family Dinners

Gillian Sisley

Should spouses be included in all family plans?

Photo by Tyson on Unsplash

It's no secret that being married isn't exactly easy. Marriage takes a lot of work, time and effort, and a couple has to be dedicated to the same vision and same goals moving forward for a healthy marriage to last long term.

With that said, one of the realities of getting married is that you automatically inherit a second family, being your spouse's side of the family. While we may choose our spouses, we don't always choose the family that comes along with them, and with in-laws having a reputation for complicating matters in life, the extra family isn't always welcome and can actually be quite toxic.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife is routinely excluded from monthly family dinners with her in-laws and husband, resulting in massive family conflict.

A Reddit post published on March 29th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 22,100 upvotes and 4,500 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is married, and only recently found out that she's the only family member left out of monthly family dinners. Her husband attends, along with his parents and siblings, however, the significant others of his brothers are always invited, while the author is not.

She adds that she married her husband 3 years ago, and while she's been invited to some dinners, she hasn't been invited to nearly as many as her soon-to-be sister-in-law. Her in-laws and their partners have a tradition of going out to dinner once a month, and she's invited about half of the time. The author has talked to her brother-in-law's fiancee, and she has confirmed that she's invited each and every time.

The author then clarifies that about half of the time her husband tells her that he's going to a family dinner, and it would be best if she didn't come. When she expresses that she does want to join, he just adds that it would be better if she didn't. She also confirms that this has caused several fights between the two.

Fed up with this game, when her husband scheduled yet another family dinner that she wasn't invited to, she made a reservation at the same restaurant. She seated herself at a table where the family could not see her, and made a point to walk past her in-laws and her husband while they ate. Her husband was incredibly shocked that she was there, and she just replied that she was ‘dying to have a steak’ so she came by herself to get one.

The mother-in-law then told the author that it was ‘very rude of her to interrupt their family dinner’, and so she told them to have a good meal and just left.

We may choose our spouse, but we don't choose their family.

Research even shows that interference from in-laws can increase a couple’s likelihood of ultimately getting divorced by 20%. And with the above example of treatment from in-laws, it's not difficult to understand why this statistic exists.

The author concludes her post by explaining that her husband was really pissed at her when she came home, however, she told him that he was in the wrong for not inviting her to the monthly family dinners when his brother's significant others always got to go. The husband clapped back and said that the decision of whether to invite her or not was between him and his family, and she should respect it.

What do you think? Was the author justified in showing up unannounced at the restaurant while her in-laws were having a dinner she was excluded from? Or is her husband right, and whether or not she's invited—regardless of who else is—it’s none of her business and is a choice that's made between himself and his family?

