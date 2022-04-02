Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?

Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.

With that said, there is no greater tragedy than a parent losing a child . It goes against nature and is so shattering that a parent may never recover. They especially need extra time to mourn and deserve patience as they go through that process .

But what is a person to do when their loved ones refuse to offer them patience or empathy? This situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother tries to force her daughter to speed up the funeral of her recently deceased newborn.

A Reddit post published on March 28th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 19,100 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by tragically explaining that her 6-day-old daughter passed away only 8 weeks ago due to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). Understandably, the mother is still utterly devastated, and has been slowly planning and saving for her daughter's funeral.

With that said, as if the loss weren't difficult enough, she adds that her mother has been bothering her about funeral plans many times. In her mother's culture, it's standard that funerals are held days after the death so that the family can grieve. The fact that the author has yet to hold the funeral has left her mother incredibly frustrated.

After yet another dig from her mom, the author snapped at her mother that if she was so concerned about having the funeral sooner, she could pay for it herself. The two are no longer on speaking terms.

SIDS is a nightmare for the parents who experience it.

According to data from the CDC, there are about 1,200 newborn deaths every year due to SIDS. It occurs among infants that are one year old or less, and there is generally never an obvious cause for the sudden and tragic death.

After snapping at her mother, the author was confronted by her father who told her she was in the wrong for getting frustrated with her mom, and demanding that she pay for the funeral. The author feels that she's justified in taking the time she needs to mourn, as well as save up for what she feels is a fitting send-off for her child.

What do you think? Was the author justified in snapping at her mother, who has been pressuring her for some time to speed up the funeral? Or should the author be more compassionate to the fact that her family members also need to grieve and mourn, and delaying the funeral means delaying their ability to get closure?