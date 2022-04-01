Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?

Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.

And with that in mind, there are many parents, and in particular mothers, who dream of watching their children get married . They envision all of the wonderful ways a wedding can be planned, as well as the ways that they, the parent, can be involved .

But what is a parent to do when their child makes it clear they don't want them at the wedding? This exact situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a son bans his estranged mother from attending his wedding, causing significant conflict within his family.

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?

A Reddit post published on March 27th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,800 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he will soon be getting married, and has stumbled upon a bit of a conundrum. While the author says his parents have a good relationship, the son has been estranged from his mother since he was 14, because his mom cheated on his dad with a family friend.

The author says that the affair devastated his father, and his mother became someone he no longer recognized. While his mom was once very affectionate, after the affair she became quite cold towards him. He adds as well that the divorce was an incredibly horrible experience, and that his mother tried to be spiteful toward his father in many ways.

The author also told his mother around the time of the divorce that he wouldn't have anything to do with her as long as she continued to date the family friend, but she didn't stop. At the age of 15, the author started living with his father full-time. And while his mother would often call and try to meet up, he always told her that he had no interest in being around her.

With that said, several months ago the author became engaged to his fiancée. The author's father asked if he was planning to let his mom know, and the son replied that he wasn't going to, and he also wasn't going to invite his mother to the wedding. However, several months later, the author went to his dad's house and saw his mom there. That's when his parents sat him down and told him that they had started dating again. The author did not receive this information well.

Guest lists are the hardest thing to plan for a wedding.

Ask any married couple, and they will likely tell you that creating the guest list is the toughest part of planning a wedding . There are often family politics involved, as well as financial constraints that can leave some people uninvited.

With that said, issues revolving around the guest list get even more difficult when deciding whether or not to invite estranged relatives . Weddings aren't cheap, and when one is choosing whether or not to invite someone they've been estranged from, they have to ask themselves whether or not they're interested in rekindling that relationship and working on it in the future.

Upon hearing that his parents were once again dating, the author told his father that he was pathetic. He told his father that he could do what he wanted, but that didn't mean he would support it. His mother then tried to get an invitation to the wedding, but the author told his dad that his invite is only for a plus one as long as it's any other person than his mother.

Since drawing the line in the sand, the author's father has been incredibly distraught, and family members from his mother's side have been trashing the author for his decision. He simply told them that if they don't agree with his choice, they can feel free to not come to the wedding either.

What do you think? Did the son make the right call by not inviting his mother to the wedding, and standing his ground? Or should he try to move on from what has happened in the past, and extend an olive branch to her?