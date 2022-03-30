Woman Refuses to Babysit 10-Month-Old Nephew

Gillian Sisley

Do family members have an obligation to babysit for other family members?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cnPT_0euHa2vH00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The pandemic has made it harder than ever to secure child care services. Care.com reported that 72% of families found that childcare costs had increased since the pandemic. Another 42% said they couldn't even find affordable child care because of COVID.

With that said, babysitters are a foundational need for some parents, and are often considered an important part of their lifestyle. However, due to the lack of being able to secure appropriate childcare services, many parents have needed to rely on family members to help babysit their children. With that said, not all family members feel obliged to help with childcare.

This reality was highlighted in a recent online post in which a father asks his sister to babysit his 10-month-old son in a pinch, and the sister refuses.

A Reddit post published on March 24th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,300 upvotes and 4,300 comments.

The author begins his post by clarifying that he has a 10-month-old son, and recently he and his wife found themselves in a tight spot. They were in desperate need of a babysitter, and so the author called on his childless sister to help out. However, she flat out refused, leaving the author incredibly disappointed in her.

The author goes on to explain that his sister is a bit of a ‘rebel’ who claims to not like children. However, despite this, the author and his wife had some work obligations, and so he 'begrudgingly' asked her if she could watch his kid for a few hours.

The author begged and pleaded for her to help out, but the sister reminded her brother that she was clear from the beginning that she would never babysit her nephew, and just because they had an emergency it wasn't her problem. Because of this, the wife had to call out at work, and later received a written reprimand from her employer.

After his wife received the written notice, the author called his sister and accused her of being ‘selfish’ and ‘amoral’. The sister told her brother flat out that she didn't owe him or his wife anything simply because she was related to him.

Free childcare is a privilege, not a right.

While more and more parents have needed to call on family members for help with childcare during the pandemic, it's very easy for this simple favor to turn quite sour. There is a fine line between asking for occasional babysitting, and feeling entitled to someone offering their time for free.

A lack of appreciation for the sacrifice that a loved one is making by babysitting can lead to building feelings of resentment. Family Education recommends that while it can be more convenient and less costly to have family members care for children instead of a babysitter, it can lead to massive rifts in relationships.

The author continued to lay into his sister, saying that she had a horrible attitude and that she lacked a sense of loyalty when it came to family. He said that regardless of her feelings, she should step up and help because it's ‘the right thing to do’.

What do you think? Is the author justified and being disappointed in his sister for not babysitting when he couldn't get another babysitter? Or was the sister abundantly clear that she would never babysit, and it's the author's responsibility to find childcare, rather than blaming his sister for his own problems?

