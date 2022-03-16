Mother of 3 Refuses 50/50 Custody to Live Her 'Best Life' Without Kids

Gillian Sisley

Should a parent always fight for some sort of custody of their children?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DK3l1_0egyoLoa00
Photo by Christian Bowen on Unsplash

Separation takes a heavy toll on a family. It's estimated that over 750,000 legal separations are filed between couples in the United States every year. 1/3 of those couples who split up will have children as well.

There is a psychological and mental toll that is put on kids when their parents choose to separate. Some will take it better than others, but it isn't uncommon for children to experience heightened anxiety, anger, and extreme upset as they learn to navigate their new life circumstances.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to split custody with her ex-partner 50/50 after he starts having difficulty with their kids while retaining 100% custody of them.

Should a parent always fight for some sort of custody of their children?

A Reddit post published on March 13th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has gone viral with 13,700 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that she and her ex-partner have 3 kids together, and they separated in the summer of 2021. The father demanded 100% custody, and even threatened her with legal action, however, the mother refused to grant it. Ultimately, after spending a week with her own children who made it clear they wanted to live with their father full time, the author granted her partner 100% custody of their kids and paid child support for each one.

She then explains how her ex-partner got a new girlfriend, who was excited to be a co-parent for the children because she didn't have kids of her own. The author then decided to move out and find her own apartment with cheaper rent, and declares that she started 'living her best life'.

Things then got tricky after the father began having difficulty with the kids, and went to the mother and begged her to go back to a 50/50 custody agreement. The mother refused every single time, citing that she moved to a new apartment where there wasn't room for her kids and she was beginning a new life for herself.

The father's validation for why he no longer could manage 100% custody was that he and his new girlfriend couldn't be intimate with the kids in the house, he was having difficulty helping the children with their school work, he couldn't discipline them, they expected an allowance, and he finished off by telling the author that he was sorry for threatening her with court to secure 100% custody in the first place.

What is a parent's responsibility towards their kids when they have zero custody?

The United States Census Bureau reports that the average monthly cost for child support is $430. This total can increase depending on the number of dependents as well as other circumstances.

Data also shows that 85% of supporters in child support are male, and females make up the other 15% of that total.

The author concludes her post by saying that she refused to go back to a 50/50 custody agreement, and she told her ex-partner that he made his choice and these were the realities of that decision. However, the author's family has been messaging her and shaming her for not taking her kids back.

What do you think? Is the mother being an awful parent by not taking split custody back of her kids? Or did the father get exactly what he asked for when he threatened her and demanded 100% custody of their children in the summer?

