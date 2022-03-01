Woman Furious with Sister for Throwing Out $1,000 of Food

Who has the right to throw out the possessions of another person?

The pandemic has brought with it many struggles, one of the more notable being the rising costs of food and groceries . According to research from IRI , it's estimated that food prices are going to rise by 5% in just the first half of 2022.

And to add to these already existing stresses from the pandemic, families are having higher rates of conflict after so much time in isolation together, and in the wake of dealing with financial insecurity .

This is the case that was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman throws away almost $1,000 worth of food from her sister's pantry, just because she deemed it inadequate.

A Reddit post published on February 24th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 19,100 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her sister recently spent the night at her house. The sister had an interview nearby and asked the author if she could stay for the week. The author adds that she and her sister aren't overly close due to different interests, but she allowed her sister to stay anyway.

Everything was going fine until the 3rd night when the author came home from drinks with her friends and discovered that her sister had thrown out close to $1,000 worth of food from her pantry, just because she deemed it unhealthy or decided it was 'poisoning' the author's body. 90% of the pantry was empty.

When the author confronted her sister, the sister said that she was shocked she was eating anything with preservatives and unnatural ingredients. For that reason, she took it upon herself to throw away anything in her sister's pantry that she deemed unhealthy. The author, understandably enraged, told her sister that she had to replace everything she threw out. The sister replied that she was doing her a favor, and called the author's diet 'disgusting'.

Eating healthy is less accessible than it's ever been.

Some food products have higher prices than others, and for those who try to keep their diets healthy , this rising cost can make good foods even less accessible . Many are just struggling to afford groceries alone, not to mention purchasing healthier options such as organic products.

The author concludes her post by stating that she kicked her sister out of her place, and forced her to take a cab about 30 minutes away to stay with their parents. Their mother is insisting that the author apologize for the fight, because she wants them to keep the peace, but the author refuses to do so until her sister replaces everything she threw away.

What do you think? Should the author recognize that her sister was trying to do her a favor, and just wanted her to be healthier? Or is the author entirely justified in being furious that her sister threw out 90% of her food, especially during such uncertain and financially crippling times?