Mom Refuses to Accompany Daughter to Ex Husband's Funeral

Should some grudges be held forever, even after death?

It’s estimated that over 7,000 people die every day in the US. Of those people who pass away, many leave behind loved ones and family to grieve their passing. Losing a loved one is a significant event in any person's life.

With that said, how is one to feel when their ex-spouse is the one who passes away? It's estimated that over 750,000 divorces take place in the US each year, and of those separations 1/3 of couples already have children .

These two realities are addressed in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to attend her ex-husband's funeral with her 16-year-old daughter due to bad blood from the past.

A Reddit post published on February 25th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,900 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her daughter's father, also her ex-husband, passed away just 2 days before. The daughter has begged her mother to attend the funeral with her, but the author refuses because she doesn't feel comfortable attending.

She also feels that since her daughter's grandparents and uncle, whom she is close with, will be there, that would be good enough. The author has offered to drive her child to the funeral, but will not go in and attend it with her. When the daughter asked why her mother refused, she just replied that she has her reasons.

At this point, the daughter became very angry with the author, and called her bitter and selfish. She told her mother that the hatred she still has for her ex-husband, even after he has died, is ‘disgusting’. Newsweek contacted the original poster for further comment on the situation.

The death of a parent is no small matter.

A study by Judi’s House/JAG Institute estimates that about 1 in 14 children in the US will experience the death of a parent or their sibling before the age of 18. To put this number into perspective, that's 5.3 million children .

Data also shows that children who experience the death of a loved one can be at higher risk for disruptive development , such as poor academic performance, increased mental health difficulties, and in some cases even early mortality.

The author concludes her post by clarifying that she doesn't want to attend the funeral because she doesn't want to see her former in-laws. She now wonders if she's in the wrong for refusing to attend the funeral, and if this decision will create lasting resentment from her daughter.

What do you think? Is the daughter out of line for requesting her mother attend her father's funeral with her, after knowing the bad blood that's there? Or does the mother need to grow up and attend for her daughter's sake, to support her child who has just lost one of her parents?