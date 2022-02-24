Woman Demands Family Watch Her Twins for Free

Should parents feel entitled to free childcare?

Photo by luis arias on Unsplash

The choice to become a parent is an incredibly time-consuming and taxing decision. It is extremely expensive, and an adult has to rework their whole lifestyle to fit around this new human being they've brought into the world. Many say that being a parent is the hardest job and the biggest responsibility there is out there.

With that said, all parents get exhausted and need some form of help along the way. Many parents depend on childcare services or babysitters so that they can work, run a few errands, or even just go out for a night to themselves. That said, childcare is incredibly expensive, and costs have been rising since the beginning of the pandemic.

With those rising costs, what is a parent to do when they need someone to look after their child? This situation is highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother of twins demands that her family look after her children for free, and her demands don't stop there.

Are parents owed access to free childcare?

A Reddit post published on February 17th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,200 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author begins her post by clarifying that her 32-year-old sister recently gave birth to twins less than a year ago. While this would usually be a happy time in a family's life, at a recent gathering things took an unexpected turn. The sister approached the author and her family and announced that they would be expected to babysit the infant twins regularly, as well as help with the costs of raising them.

The mother went on to declare that she would be returning to work in 2 weeks and so everyone was going to need to chip in and babysit, and also help out financially. The author was shocked to hear this because she thought it sounded rather ridiculous to expect others to care for one's child, and not only that but also pay the parent as well.

More shockingly, many of the family members volunteered both their time and money, but the author said she refused to contribute to her sister's children. She clarified that she is a full-time college student with a part-time job, so she doesn't have much time or cash to spare. It was then that the sister said that she thought her sibling could contribute the most hours considering she was only in college and didn't have any ‘serious commitments’.

The pandemic has changed the face of childcare.

The pandemic came with many difficulties and struggles. One of the most notable ones was the lack of access to childcare, as well as the rising costs that made utilizing childcare hard or even impossible for many parents.

Reports show that during the pandemic more parents relied on family members to help them look after their children. However, this sort of arrangement can go very south if a parent doesn't fully appreciate the sacrifice of others caring for their children for free. It is no one else's but a parent's responsibility to coordinate childcare for their children, and it is reasonable for that parent to expect to have to pay for the service.

The author concluded her post by stating that her family was furious that she refused to babysit her sister's children or provide any financial assistance. Despite this, the college student stood her ground.

What do you think? Was the sister reasonable in asking family members to pitch in with free childcare, considering the current climate of the economy? Or is the author completely justified in refusing to offer free babysitting or financial assistance when it's not at all her responsibility to take care of her sister's children?

