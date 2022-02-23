Mom Forces Children to Celebrate Her on Their Birthday

Gillian Sisley

Who should be celebrated on a birthday?

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Everyone wants to feel special on their birthday. A birthday only comes around once a year, and for some, it may be the only day of the year in which a person can have the spotlight on them. A study of over 300 medical students found that on average a person felt more loved and was in a better mood on their birthdays.

However, for some, birthdays are a nightmare that they don't look forward to celebrating. There can be many possible reasons why a person doesn't like celebrating their birthday. More often than not, one of the biggest reasons is that someone in their life ruins it, or they have bad memories of it.

This sort of situation is highlighted in a recent online post in which the author writes about how on her own birthday and that of her three siblings, they are forced to celebrate their mother as well, taking the spotlight off of the actual birthday girl or boy.

Who should rightfully be celebrated on their birthday? The person who was born, or the person who gave birth to them?

A Reddit post published on February 17th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with an impressive 23,900 upvotes and 3,900 comments.

The author, a 25-year-old, begins her post by clarifying that birthdays aren't all that enjoyable in her household because her mother insists on making the birthday of every child about her, instead of the child. The author clarifies that she's fine with being grateful towards her mother for giving birth to her and her siblings, but her mom really takes the celebration to a whole other level.

A birthday is more like an anniversary of the day their mom gave birth to them. Their mother is given gifts on the birthdays of her children, and now that her kids are getting older she's expecting store-bought gifts rather than cards or homemade presents.

An example is that the author just recently had her birthday and she was gifted some necessary clothes and dishware for her new apartment. That said, her father gifted her mother a new Macbook, and her siblings all got gifts for their mother as well. The young woman even states that her younger sister apologized to her for not being able to get a nicer gift, because their mother was pressuring her to get a specific necklace.

The necklace that the mother hinted she wanted for herself on her daughter's birthday was $300, and when the author found out she became angry with her mother for expecting a 16-year-old to buy such an expensive gift. The mother began to cry and the father kicked all of his children out of the house. Newsweek contacted the original poster for further comment

What's the line between honoring one's parents, and being expected to worship them?

Research shows that narcissistic parents are more common than we realize in our society. Narcissistic parents will often engage in competitive behaviors with their children, such as acknowledging their own achievements more than those of others, needing the spotlight or conversation to be on them at all times, and making their children feel guilty or like they owe them something.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kimberly Perlin says that it's important to set boundaries with any parent and be very clear about what is and what is not appropriate or acceptable in the relationship.

The author concluded her post by saying that she'd reached out to her mother but hadn't heard anything back for 2 weeks. Her mother has been posting passive-aggressive images on Facebook about the importance of removing toxic people from your life, that blood does not equal family, and how difficult it is to be a mother. Several family members have also reached out to the author and called her a horrible daughter.

What do you think? Is the author being ungrateful for not wanting to celebrate her mom with gifts and attention on her own birthday? Or is the mother unreasonable for demanding the spotlight be on her when it’s her children’s birthdays?

