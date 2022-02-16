Father Refuses to Pay Stepson for Babysitting

Gillian Sisley

What's an older child's responsibility when it comes to the care of their younger siblings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNcvU_0eGAnSmG00
Photo by Michael Rodichev on Unsplash

Families come in all shapes and sizes. Following divorce, death, or separation, it's not uncommon for parents with children to combine households with their partner who also has children. Data shows that 16% of households in the US consist of blended families.

And with 40% of households in America having children under their roof, it's also fairly standard for older children to babysit their younger siblings. This can give parents an opportunity to go out for the night or run some errands, without the additional expense of hiring a babysitter.

That said, what's an older child to do when they are asked to babysit, to a point where it affects their job? This is the sort of situation highlighted in a recent online post in which a father punishes his stepson after he asked to be paid to babysit last-minute, causing him to miss a shift at work.

Are older siblings responsible for looking after younger children?

A Reddit post published on February 13th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has gone viral with 17,300 upvotes and 6,600 comments.

The woman begins her post by explaining that she lives with her 16-year-old son. Her boyfriend also moved in with his three children, aged 4, 6 and 12-years-old. Recently, the 12-year-old fell and injured his ankle, and so the parents had to take him to the hospital. The boyfriend asked his stepson to look after his other two kids while they went to the emergency room.

The author's son did look after his step-siblings, however, he had to miss a day of work to help out. When the author and her boyfriend returned from the hospital, the 16-year-old asked his stepfather for payment for babysitting his children.

In response to the teenager's request, the woman and her boyfriend expressed their disappointment. They felt that, while he had missed a day of work, it wouldn't do all that much harm. The couple then decided to punish the teenager for his request by taking away all of his electronics and canceling his birthday, which was several months away.

Is a relationship between a parent and stepchild exactly the same as that of a biological child?

A survey by the Pew Research Center has found that 41% of Americans have a step relationship within their family. The US Bureau of Census also estimates that about 1,300 new stepfamilies are formed every day.

Many teenagers start their entry-level positions in the workforce around the age of 16. Most of these positions tend to be cashier positions, customer service, or babysitting. Data shows that 35% of teens today between the ages of 16 and 19 are part of the workforce.

The woman concluded her post by stating that she felt her son had used a family emergency to take advantage and get money for just helping out. However, she's now wondering if she was in the wrong for siding with her boyfriend and punishing her son for asking to be compensated for his time.

What do you think? Is the 16-year-old justified in asking for payment after he had to miss work due to caring for his step-siblings at the last minute? Or are the couple in the right for refusing to pay him, while also punishing him for having the audacity to ask to begin with?

