Father Refuses to Give Daughter Gender-Neutral Name

Gillian Sisley

How proactive should parents be with the potential of their child transitioning later in life?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dXVo_0eG4sGqq00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The birth of a child is a significant time in anyone's life. This is an experience that many will have this year, with 3.7 million babies being born every year in the US.

That said, although a child may have an assigned gender at birth, they may realize later in life that they are living in the wrong body. We are in a time in which society is being more open to people living their true gender identity, and not necessarily the one they were assigned at birth.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a father-to-be is at odds with his wife who is insisting they choose a gender-neutral name for their daughter, just in case she realizes later in life that she is in fact a boy.

What's a parent's responsibility to prepare for a potentially transgendered child?

A Reddit post published on February 10th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,700 upvotes and 3,700 comments. In this post, a couple is expecting their first baby in June.

The expectant father begins by clarifying that he and his wife both agreed that they wanted to know the gender of their baby, and learned she was a girl. He adds that until recently the two had generally agreed on most things when it came to having kids.

That said, once they found out the baby would be a girl and he began suggesting baby names, his wife made it clear that she didn't want traditional girl or boy's names. Instead, she preferred to give the child a gender-neutral name in case they ever wanted to transition.

The man adds that each suggestion he gives his wife is shot down because they're “too female-representing”, in her opinion. While this wouldn't necessarily seem like that big of an issue, the wife is so insistent on a gender-neutral name that she has threatened to give her husband no choice in the final name at all. She said that she'll tell the doctors not to ask him for any information related to the child's birth certificate.

What is in a name, anyway?

For anyone who's had a child before, they are likely to note how difficult it can be at times to choose a baby name. For two people to wholeheartedly agree on a name can be a tough decision to come by. That said, when it does come to choosing a baby's name, both parents should be in agreement before making a final decision.

It's not unreasonable for anyone to anticipate that a child could change their name at some point down the road. In fact, it's estimated that over 50,000 Americans change their name every year. There are a variety of reasons for doing so, and transitioning into one’s true gender identity is certainly one of those reasons.

The husband concludes his post by saying that he thinks his wife is overthinking the situation too much, and that if their child were to transition they would likely choose their own name to represent what feels most authentic to them.

What do you think? Is it reasonable for the wife to insist on gender-neutral names for their child, just in case their daughter chooses to transition? Or is it fair for the husband to encourage choosing whatever name they both like, and giving their children permission down the line to change their own names if they decide to?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Children# LGBTQIA# Viral# Social media# parents

Comments / 594

Published by

Professional writer. Tea drinker. Committed optimist. I write about trending news, viral Reddit content, and anything else that tickles my fancy.

N/A
19684 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Boss Refuses Employee's 2-Week Resignation Notice

Can employers ‘refuse’ to accept your choice to quit a job?. A trend called ‘the Great Resignation’ has swept the nation, and is taking over each corner of the workforce. This is a movement of workers who have been leaving their jobs due to stressful, unfair, or toxic work conditions. Workers are choosing to value their overall mental health and well-being over the stability of their current 9-5.

Read full story

Man Steals Sentimental Baby Name from Brother-in-Law

There are fewer milestones in a person’s life more significant than the birth of a child. Data reports that over 3.7 million babies are born every year in the United States, which means thousands of families welcome a new member to their home each day.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman Furious after Brother Puts a Tracker on His Fiancée's Phone

Is there ever a situation when a tracking device is warranted?. Technology is all around us. It's estimated that over 400 million people in the US had a mobile subscription in 2019. Today, smartphones and handheld technology are as common and relevant to us as driving a car or having a job.

Read full story
30 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Apology After Walking in on Woman in Her Underwear

Who is at fault when one person accidentally catches another when they're indecent?. With over 2 million marriages taking place in the US each year, many people are familiar with the added complications that come along with a union. In fact, surveys show that a majority of married couples agree that the involvement of their in-laws impacts their marriage in a significant way.

Read full story
7 comments

Father Refuses to Pay Stepson for Babysitting

What's an older child's responsibility when it comes to the care of their younger siblings?. Families come in all shapes and sizes. Following divorce, death, or separation, it's not uncommon for parents with children to combine households with their partner who also has children. Data shows that 16% of households in the US consist of blended families.

Read full story
73 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Mother-in-Law in the Delivery Room for Birth

Do grandparents have the right to witness the birth of their grandchildren?. The birth of a child is a massive milestone in the lives of many. Data shows that over 3.7 million babies are born every year in the US, meaning that thousands of families welcome a new member to their household each day.

Read full story
579 comments

Wife Furious after Husband Ruins Her Elaborate Meal

A little patience can go a long way in a marriage. In recent years, we have seen an explosion of social media influencers online. A section of these influencers includes food blog influencers who can have millions upon millions of followers.

Read full story
44 comments

Man Chooses the Gym over New Family

Fitness is a common pastime for many US citizens. Whether it be at-home workouts or workouts at the gym, there are many people who try to exercise routinely. An active lifestyle has many benefits such as better health, better endurance, better stress management, and much more.

Read full story
124 comments

Woman Catches Stepson Trying to Steal Jewelry

What should a person do when a loved one is repeatedly trying to steal from them?. Theft is a common crime regularly committed in the United States. It’s estimated that larceny thefts in the country added up to over 4,600,000 cases in 2020. Of all of those cases, over 1 million of them were cited as burglary incidents.

Read full story

Woman Angry after Receiving Wrong Coffee Order

Is there really that much difference between light and dark roasts?. The National Coffee Association reports that coffee has been America's favorite beverage for the last decade. 58% of people would choose coffee over any other beverage.

Read full story
208 comments

Wife Refuses to Share Inheritance with Husband

Who is owed the estate of a loved one who passes away?. Data shows that over 7,000 people die every day in the United States. When a person passes away, the next of kin are generally the ones who inherit the estate and all possessions of the loved one.

Read full story
921 comments

Daughter Angry with Parents for Spoiling Her Entitled Little Sister

When does ensuring your child ‘wants for nothing’ cross into the territory of problematic spoiling?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world. The responsibilities of a parent include raising a child to be a productive member of society, who is responsible and well adjusted. Experts warn against the dangers of spoiling children, as it can result in behaviors of entitlement, not only in childhood but also into adulthood.

Read full story
27 comments

Man Refuses to Pay Child Support Until Rights are Established

While marriage is a life goal for many, the sad truth is that divorce is a fairly common reality for couples who choose to get married. Data shows that over 750,000 divorces are finalized in the United States each year. 1/3 of couples who divorce will also have children, which requires some sort of custody agreement between the parents who have separated.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncle Arrested for Wife's Theft of Family Heirlooms

Would you go down for a crime someone else committed?. Crime takes place every day and is certainly not something unheard of in the United States. Data shows that 7.63 million arrests took place in 2020, which amounts to over 20,000 arrests per day each year. Among these arrests would include non-violent crimes such as theft or fraud, all the way to the most violent of crimes such as assault or murder.

Read full story
27 comments

Bride Demands Gift from Uninvited Guest

When it is considered inappropriate to ask people for gifts?. Weddings are a booming industry and bring in $60 billion dollars every year in the United States. With so many weddings postponed because of the pandemic, 2022 is on track to be one of the biggest years for weddings in the last decade.

Read full story

Man Plans to Miss Child's Birth to See Batman Movie

Is there anything more important to attend than the birth of your own kid?. Cinema plays a large role in our society as a form of entertainment and a powerful tool for storytelling. About 700 movies premiere each year in the United States, with a weekly total of about 13 movies per week.

Read full story
71 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Ex-Boyfriend into Dorm Room

Is it really a breakup if only one person agrees to it?. Young love can be an absolute roller coaster of euphoria. Hormones are high, and every experience feels like the first time of something amazing and addictive. Young people are just trying to find their way, and looking to feel loved by someone else. With that said, most people will experience a breakup in their lifetime.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Refuses to Sell Horse to Please Boyfriend

Who has the right to tell someone they should sell their beloved pet?. Over 2 million people in the US own horses, either for leisure, as pets, or for competition. An additional 7 million people are involved in the horse industry in terms of service, care, or volunteering, with a majority of the industry existing in Texas.

Read full story
91 comments

Ex-Wife Refuses to Share Husband's Inheritance with Girlfriend

Marriage isn't easy. In fact, many who get married cite extreme difficulties in their relationship, resulting in over 750,000 divorces taking place in the US each year. Upon separation, assets are split and a household is separated into two.

Read full story
219 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy