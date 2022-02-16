Father Refuses to Give Daughter Gender-Neutral Name

How proactive should parents be with the potential of their child transitioning later in life?

The birth of a child is a significant time in anyone's life. This is an experience that many will have this year, with 3.7 million babies being born every year in the US.

That said, although a child may have an assigned gender at birth, they may realize later in life that they are living in the wrong body . We are in a time in which society is being more open to people living their true gender identity , and not necessarily the one they were assigned at birth.

These realities are highlighted in a recent online post in which a father-to-be is at odds with his wife who is insisting they choose a gender-neutral name for their daughter, just in case she realizes later in life that she is in fact a boy.

What's a parent's responsibility to prepare for a potentially transgendered child?

A Reddit post published on February 10th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,700 upvotes and 3,700 comments. In this post, a couple is expecting their first baby in June.

The expectant father begins by clarifying that he and his wife both agreed that they wanted to know the gender of their baby, and learned she was a girl. He adds that until recently the two had generally agreed on most things when it came to having kids.

That said, once they found out the baby would be a girl and he began suggesting baby names, his wife made it clear that she didn't want traditional girl or boy's names. Instead, she preferred to give the child a gender-neutral name in case they ever wanted to transition.

The man adds that each suggestion he gives his wife is shot down because they're “too female-representing”, in her opinion. While this wouldn't necessarily seem like that big of an issue, the wife is so insistent on a gender-neutral name that she has threatened to give her husband no choice in the final name at all. She said that she'll tell the doctors not to ask him for any information related to the child's birth certificate.

What is in a name, anyway?

For anyone who's had a child before, they are likely to note how difficult it can be at times to choose a baby name . For two people to wholeheartedly agree on a name can be a tough decision to come by. That said, when it does come to choosing a baby's name, both parents should be in agreement before making a final decision.

It's not unreasonable for anyone to anticipate that a child could change their name at some point down the road. In fact, it's estimated that over 50,000 Americans change their name every year. There are a variety of reasons for doing so, and transitioning into one’s true gender identity is certainly one of those reasons.

The husband concludes his post by saying that he thinks his wife is overthinking the situation too much, and that if their child were to transition they would likely choose their own name to represent what feels most authentic to them.

What do you think? Is it reasonable for the wife to insist on gender-neutral names for their child, just in case their daughter chooses to transition? Or is it fair for the husband to encourage choosing whatever name they both like, and giving their children permission down the line to change their own names if they decide to?